THE signing of Denzel Hall is the culmination of months and months of work behind the scenes by Rotherham United's talent-spotting staff.

Well over a year ago, the club's director of football recruitment, Rob Scott, had identified Holland as a country where the League One Millers could find joy in the transfer market.

Today the club pulled off the coup of landing Denzel Hall, a player who can operate in several positions and has spent the last two season's playing his trade in the Dutch equivalent to the Premier League, the Eredivisie.

“We've dipped into Holland because I think that's a viable market for us,” Scott told a fans forum more than 12 months ago.

The former Rotherham defender has crossed the English Channel in the past to take in Dutch games, leading to the capture on a three-year contract of 24-year-old Hall who had interest from other clubs in England and Europe.

“I'm a believer that you have to go and see the players play,” Scott said at the forum. “You have to get out on the road and see the player in different environments against different styles of play.”

He heads a recruitment team that includes scouts Warren Spalding and Lewis Scott and it’s their job to deliver names to a manager based on what the man in the hot-seat wants to see in his team.

For example, last summer the department was charged by then-boss Steve Evans with finding experienced players.

This year, however, the remit under Matt Hamshaw has been very different.

The new boss wants youth and hunger in his side and the age range of the eight arrivals so far is 20 to 25.

Scott further explained the process that goes into identifying someone may do well at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“We also use up-to-date software and platforms that look at analytics and data,” he said. “In the last few years, we've had a sports scientist come in and create our own matrix based around the attributes that we look for in a ‘Rotherham’ player.”

Scott and Hamshaw, who is charged with reviving the Millers' fortunes after two poor seasons, work closely together and the manager appreciates the support he receives.

“Rob and I are in contact a number of times every day,” he said. “Warren and Lewis play a key part as well. I've told them exactly what I want in new players, what ages we're looking to do and they've gone out and found them.

“They are all high-potential players. They can help the club get back on a good footing.”

Scott's work in Holland will continue and may well lead to further business in that country.