NEW boss Matt Hamshaw will do all he can to have Rotherham United competing in the higher reaches of League One this season but you won't be hearing him mention the ‘p’ word.

The Millers are in the early stages of a rebuild as they embark on their League One campaign and the manager of four months is warning that his side won't reach their full potential for a while.

A flurry of recent transfer activity has seen the number of summer arrivals surge to ten and turning them into a cohesive team along with the players who were already at AESSEAL New York Stadium is unlikely to be a swift process.

“It might take a bit of time, but I'm well aware that fans don't want to hear that,” Hamshaw said. “The chairman, at times, probably won't want to hear that either. That's fine.

“I'm not sitting here saying we're not trying to win this league this season. However, I'm well aware of how we are. If I come out with a bold prediction (about promotion), there's only one way it's going to end up going.

“My job is to try to win every game we possibly can. However, I want people to be aware that we're in a bit of a development phase.”

The boss knows what it takes to climb out of the third tier, having done it three times with Rotherham in a previous spell as a coach and also being part of the backroom team at Pride Park when Derby County went up to the Championship.

‘P’ words he is prepared to talk about as he considers what he expects to be an up-and-down few months are preparation and passion.

An arduous pre-season training programme means that the Millers will be as fit as any team in the division while the 43-year-old has pledged that his charges won't be found wanting for commitment and fire.

He said: “There will be times when you go home and you're going: ‘We've cracked it.’ Then there's going to be a week after when it, like: ‘We were a little bit off it today.’

“I've said it before, I can't guarantee results, but I can guarantee effort. We are going to get beaten at times this season. However, if we come off the pitch and we've given all we can to the last minute and we've put our bodies on the line, there's no more I can ask for.”