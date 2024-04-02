g

He'd never scored a goal in senior football before and had no celebration lined up as his slashing strike put Rotherham United in front.

Maybe fans didn't know what to do with themselves either when the Millers survived the quick concession of an equaliser to go again and grab victory at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

It had been a long time since they'd had a win to savour.

Rotherham United's Seb Revan celebrates his goal against Millwall at AESSEAL New York Stadium. Picture: Jim Brailsford

More than three months had passed, during which time the drop from the Championship had become inevitable. A draw against Millwall on Easter Monday would have relegated the home side, now they mathematically limp on for a little longer.

Revan, a Premier League youngster who has come of age during his loan spell in S60, tripped into the media suite afterwards still wearing his kit, his red-and-white top stained by dirt, his face streaked with happiness.

“I had no idea what to do,” he grinned. “I've scored in youth football before but only penalties really.”

His teammates saved him any trouble, engulfing him in front of the North Stand as a Rotherham goal drought extending into a sixth match came to an end.

Charlie Wyke seals victory for Rotherham United at home to Millwall. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Another loanee, Charlie Wyke, opened his Millers account late on to seal a first triumph in 17 matches.

A flat first half against opponents in the thick of the survival fight was notable only for Viktor Johansson's flying save to push away a Zion Flemming shot bound for the top corner. After the break, the home side, to quote a favourite phrase of boss Leam Richardson, gave a good account of themselves.

“Millwall are going to bring certain things to the table when they come here and we had to match that in large parts,” the head coach said.

“My overriding emotion is that I'm pleased for certain players who have kept themselves available and kept putting themselves out there in difficult situations where I think a few wouldn't.

He used the word, ‘wouldn't’, when ‘haven't’ would have been more appropriate. By praising the likes of Revan, Johansson, Hakeem Odoffin, Ollie Rathbone, Sam Clucas and Sam Nombe he damned a few others not in the squad.

“I'm also pleased for the fans,” Richardson added. “I'm happy they've seen a competitive game and a positive result. They supported us well today. They got behind us and pushed us.”

Earlier, many supporters had known what to do with themselves. Wearied by a sorry campaign, they'd stayed away and spare red seats abounded.

They missed Clucas finding Nombe with a peach of a pass for the striker to set up Revan in the 71st minute to cut in from the right on to his favoured left foot and whip a sweet 20-yard shot beyond Matija Sarkic.

They missed Millwall finally finding a way past Man of the Match Johansson through Ryan Longman six minutes later.

And they missed Revan turning provider four minutes before the end of the regulation 90, delivering a cross that Wyke despatched with his head soon after leaving the bench.

While all this was going on, Johansson superbly foiled Flemming again, did even better to deny Japhet Tanganga and somehow surpassed that stop with the one that thwarted Michael Obafemi.

“I'm absolutely made up for Seb because he's one of the people I'm alluding to when I talk about players keeping themselves available,” Richardson said.

“He's learning, he's seeing situations for the first time, seeing new stadiums, new opposition. It was a great strike. He's got quality.

“Charlie deserved his goal. Many people in January turned up their noses at joining the challenge here. Charlie wanted to be part of it. Full credit to him.

“Vik makes worldie saves. It's what he's done since I came here in December, it's what he's done all season.”

Millwall boss Neil Harris thought his side had done enough to win two matches, and every stat favoured his side - bar the one that really mattered.

“I'm pleased for everybody else rather than myself,” Richardson said. “I'll take the pain. It's why I'm here. I knew what I was walking into. I'm in danger of repeating myself. As a club, we need to come together on and off the pitch.”

The final whistle brought applause and relief, a flash of pleasure that had been experienced only three other times this season. Even the sun came out to mark the occasion.

The result, in the grand scheme of a relegation year, changed nothing. Yet, in the moment, after so much gloom, so much rancour and apathy, it meant something.

There were cheers, smiles, laughter. The feeling wasn't as empty as all those seats

Rotherham (3-5-2): Viktor Johansson; Hakeem Odoffin, Cameron Humphreys, Seb Revan; Femi Seriki (Shane Ferguson 63), Ollie Rathbone (Cafu 63), Andy Rinomhota, Sam Clucas (Jamie Lindsay 79), Cohen Bramall (Lee Peltier 90+2); Tom Eaves, Sam Nombe (Charlie Wyke 79). Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Arvin Appiah, Ben Hatton.

Millwall (4-2-3-1): Matija Sarkic; Ryan Leonard (Brooke Norton-Cuffy 74), Japhet Tanganga, Jake Cooper, Murray Wallace (Danny McNamara 24); George Saville (Romain Esse 86), Casper De Norre; George Honeyman (Adam Mayor 74), Zian Flemming, Duncan Watmore (Ryan Longman 74); Michael Obafemi. Subs not used: Bartosz Bialkowski, Shaun Hutchinson, Billy Mitchell, Tom Leahy.

Goals: Revan 71, Wyke 86 (Rotherham); Longman 77 (Millwall).

Referee: Alex Chilowicz (USA).