Rotherham United centre-forward Jonson Clarke-Harris. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​ROTHERHAM United boss Steve Evans reckons Peterborough United should roll out the red carpet for Jonson Clarke-Harris when the centre-forward returns to his former club on Saturday.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old became the Millers' marquee signing this summer when he left Posh after scoring 87 goals in 190 outings and twice winning League One's Golden Boot.

He is expected to lead the line for Rotherham when they head to Cambridgeshire this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jackets should be placed over puddles for Jonno when he turns up at London Road,” Evans joked. “What he did for Posh was outstanding.

Rotherham United centre-forward Jonson Clarke-Harris. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“Even last season when he didn’t play so much his attitude around the club was still first-class.”

Clarke-Harris was used mainly off the bench last term as Peterborough reached the play-off semi-finals but missed out on promotion to the Championship.

“I had (former Posh wing-back) Dan Butler with me at Stevenage last season and he kept in touch with Posh players who all said Jonno was brilliant to be around,” Evans said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I still say if he’d played more at the end of last season Posh would have gone up, but that was the manager's decision and you can’t knock how well Ricky-Jade Jones and Malik Mothersille did. They will be threats on Saturday.

“We were delighted to get Jonno. He missed around four weeks of pre-season with an injury, but he’s getting up to speed now.”

Clarke-Harris has scored once in open play and converted two penalties in 12 outings for Rotherham so far this term.

Evans says the hitman went off in the second half against Reading last Saturday because he was feeling the calf issue he has been nursing.

The Millers have their fingers crossed that he will be given the medical all-clear for the Posh clash.