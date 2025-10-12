Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw during the game against Northampton Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

IT wasn't the display, it wasn't even the result that mattered most to Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Something happened as the Millers were on their way to their first away victory of the League One season that whetted the boss's appetite for what the future might hold even more.

His men had just equalised through captain Joe Rafferty to make it 1-1 in the 71st minute at Northampton Town on Saturday, but a draw wasn't going to satisfy his newly-assembled side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The thing I liked about the goal was that we got the ball and every player went straight back to the halfway line,” Hamshaw. “I'm all over that kind of thing.”

Rotherham were going after all three points …

It duly arrived courtesy of Josh Benson's late free-kick special to underpin the manager's conviction that his rebuild of the club is beginning to gather momentum.

“I want to win games and I thought that this performance showed the belief coming into the group,” he said.

Rotherham have gone unbeaten in their last three matches – a 2-2 draw with then-leaders Bradford City, a 3-2 Vertu Trophy success over Oldham Athletic and then the triumph at Sixfields Stadium – and Hamshaw senses a shift in mood and application in the last ten days following a tough start to the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Describing the fightback and the 2-1 outcome as “massive”, he said: “I've said to the lads since the Bradford game: ‘I can feel it.’ I can see it in training, I can see it in the group.

“I don't want to keep making excuses for them, but they are a young, naïve group of men who have kind of come together a little bit.

“We've got a few scars, I don't mind admitting that. I think that once we shake that off and we play with a purpose and play a bit freer – as we certainly did in that second half against Northampton – we'll be fine.

“You saw it against Oldham and against Bradford and you've seen it again. I think it's a really positive turning point for the group.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The return of injured players like strike duo Martin Sherif and Sam Nombe has helped the cause

Benson's wonder-strike grabbed the weekend headlines, but Hamshaw had a particular fondness for the way Rafferty suddenly appeared in the penalty area, just as he had in the dying seconds to seal a 2-1 triumph over Blackpool back in April.

Against Northampton, the skipper latched on to Jordan Hugill's header and steered the ball beyond Town goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons.

“It reminded me of Blackpool in that last minute,” the manager said. “It was a good header from Jordan. He kept pulling off onto the back post and I thought we had a lot of success down that side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a great ball across and my right-side centre-half popping up in the box is always a nice sight, especially when the ball nestles in the top corner.”

The final whistle sparked joyful scenes on the pitch and in the away end as the players headed over to acknowledge the backing of a near-600-strong band of travelling supporters.

“I'm buzzing for all the fans,” Hamshaw said. “Even when we were getting off the bus today, they were so positive and so encouraging. They've been really good.”