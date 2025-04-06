Matt Hamshaw celebrates in front of the North Stand after Saturday's win over Blackpool. Picture: Jim Brailsford

THE scoreboard ticked into the 90th minute and suddenly there was the unlikely figure of Joe Rafferty appearing in a puff of red-and-white magic at the far post.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ball hit the net, the defender wheeled away in demented delight, teammates gave joyful chase in front of the North Stand and three sides of AESSEAL New York Stadium erupted.

Players and fans as one. Supporters had got their club back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Where do you want to start?” I asked Matt Hamshaw as he was ushered into the New York media suite after his first home fixture in charge. “How about the end?” he grinned.

Matt Hamshaw celebrates in front of the North Stand after Saturday's win over Blackpool. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Okay, we'll continue there then.

Joe Powell swung in a free-kick, Sam Nombe headed into a danger area and Rafferty's right foot did the rest from point-blank range to give Rotherham United a last-gasp victory over in-form Blackpool.

Hamshaw, of course, is the fresh face in the hot-seat after a League One campaign in which many games and all hope were lost.

Now it was two matches and two wins under the new man. The reception for the local lad and former Millers coach before kick-off had been wonderfully warm but nothing like as intense as the one waiting for him at the final whistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham United fans respond to the appointment of Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“I don't really know where to begin,” he said. “Returning here has brought back a lot of fond memories. It's been a good day for the club. I thought the effort and application of the players were excellent.

“There were things that were wrong. I'm not a miracle-worker, I can't solve everything overnight. However, the players have taken on board a lot of the messages, which I'm really pleased about.”

Saturday's victory over opposition that had lost only twice in 2025 brought to a close a momentous first week at the helm.

Fans who had been staying away were back in droves, marvelling at how much organisation, detail, belief and impetus had been put into the squad in the space of a few days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just thought that from ‘Daws’ (goalkeeper Cameron Dawson) to every player on the bench, all the support staff and everyone in the stadium, everybody was together,” Hamshaw said.

“I came to the games here against Wycombe Wanderers and Barnsley and it just didn't feel like our club in and around the stadium.

“This run won't last forever, we won't win every game while I'm in charge, but – and I keep repeating myself on this – it won't be for a lack of desire and determination.

“And if we're not good enough, it's fine. I'll shake the players' hands, we'll find out what went wrong and then we'll try to correct it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Right from the off, Rotherham looked like Rotherham should do in this division. Their passing was slick, their attacking sharp and their work out of possession tenacious.

Dawson had prevented a nightmare start by denying Sonny Carey after only 15 seconds but a home goal had been looking more and more likely by the time Reece James' long throw was helped on by Sam Nombe in the 26th minute and Hakeem Odoffin slammed the ball in as he followed up Harry Tyrer's parry on Mallik Wilks' initial close-range effort.

Dawson dived full stretch to thwart Carey for a second time, Louie Sibley went close to increasing the lead with a crisp shot that Tyrer did well to keep out and a Wilks tap-in from another Sibley attempt was ruled out by an offside flag.

“Yeah, there was some really good stuff from us,” the manager said. “There's just been a lot of uncertainty on things (in the past). It's about having clarity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There's no edge to Hamshaw, nothing flash about him, just honesty and decency. Six points represented a perfect start from a man already looking like the perfect fit.

Blackpool, with their play-off push at stake, made changes at the break, upped their game and tested the Millers' resolve.

“When we were under the cosh, we were brave,” the boss said. “People talk about bravery being about winning tackles and winning headers, but bravery, for me, is about getting on the ball when things aren't going great, it's about playing a little five-yard pass that no-one remembers just to make sure that we're back on tempo again.

“I've talked a lot about us showing character and resilience and I think you saw that in the second half. Look, Blackpool were on top for probably half an hour. But our reaction to conceding an equaliser was great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm sure you saw me and Andy (number two Warrington) keeping heads up, making sure the confidence was still there. I can only credit the players for going at it again. In football, momentum swings and changes.”

Rotherham lasted until the 81st minute, when Liam Kelly stuck out a tired leg, James Husband tumbled and Carey converted from the penalty spot.

Odoffin produced a stunning goal-saving block as the game hung in the balance and, at the other end, substitute Jack Holmes' shot was arrowing towards the top corner only for Tyrer to pull off the save of the contest.

“I felt like while we were 1-0 up Blackpool were going to be the better team,” the boss said. “Not that I wanted Blackpool to score, but I just thought it might take the shackles off us a little bit. It certainly did that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool sub Jake Beesley saw red for a second bookable offence and Powell stood over the free-kick.

Rafferty, unshackled, at the back stick ... cue bedlam.

Hamshaw, the epitome of the club and the area's working-class values, just ‘gets’ what it is to be a Miller. He allowed himself an almost-self-conscious fist pump and a touch of the badge in front of the kop as his team climbed to 14th spot.

“I think that this is a big three points,” he said. “My job when I came in was to keep the club up. I know people will go ‘Whoa, that's a bit pessimistic’ but that was the task.

"It hasn't been a case of clicking out fingers and suddenly we're playing well. Everyone has had to work hard at the training ground. Dan (Crompton), the analyst, has been outstanding, the medical staff have been outstanding, Andy has been an amazing support to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone at the club has responded correctly. It's a collective effort. You don't win games through one person, you win games by being a club.

It's important we keep that togetherness. It's not my club, it's the fans' club. It's our club.”

And, with that, he drove home in a company Skoda.

Rotherham (3-4-1-2): Cameron Dawson; Joe Rafferty, Hakeem Odoffin, Cameron Humphreys; Pelly Mpanzu, Liam Kelly (Jack Holmes 87), Joe Powell, Reece James; Louie Sibley; Sam Nombe (Jonson Clarke-Harris 90+2), Mallik Wilks (Jordan Hugill 68). Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Jake Hull, Harrison Duncan, Kane Richardson.

Blackpool (4-4-2): Harry Tyrer; Odeluga Offiah, Olly Casey, James Husband, Hayden Coulson; Rob Apter (Sammy Silvera H-T), Lee Evans (Tom Bloxham 35), Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey; Ashley Fletcher (Jake Beesley H-T), Niall Ennis (CJ Hamilton H-T). Subs not used: Richard O'Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Matt Pennington.

Goals: Odoffin 26, Rafferty 90 (Rotherham); Carey pen 81 (Blackpool)

Referee: Elliot Bell (Merseyside)

Attendance: 9,172 (1,076)