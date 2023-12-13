SADLY, the best moment on the pitch for Rotherham United came before a ball had even been kicked.

This was Leam Richardson's first match at the helm and he stepped out towards the centre circle at AESSEAL New York Stadium a couple of minutes before proceedings began to acknowledge the fans.

The reception the head coach received was the only warm moment on a winter's night that blew more cold on the Millers' hopes of Championship survival.

His appointment as Matt Taylor's successor had been confirmed the evening before play-off contenders West Bromwich Albion headed to S60.

Rotherham United's Jordan Hugill battles for possession with West Brom. Picture: Jim Brailsford

He'd had no training time with his new side. “Minutes, not hours,” was how he described how long he'd been in the company of his players.

This wasn't his team, not yet, and he'd played no part in its selection for this match.

The Baggies are a top-six outfit, promotion contenders. A strong starting 11, an even stronger 20. Tough opponents at a tough time.

Rotherham held them for long periods but never looked like winning. The visitors were nowhere near their best but had no intention of losing. Their two-goal victory was pretty routine in the end.

“We know we're in a really challenging league,” Richardson said. “It's one of the best leagues in Europe with some fantastic teams.

“You saw the quality of player out there for West Brom, with all the changes they could make, with all the forward-thinking, running players they've got. They'll be right up there.

“I thought, on balance, it was a very evenly-matched game. I thought our effort and endeavour was there for all to see. They've had two shots on target and both have gone in, which is disappointing.”

The last New York fixture before the festive programme was no Christmas classic and the following paragraph will be devoted to the notable events of the first half.

Okay, now that that's done we'll move on to the second period.Nine minutes had elapsed since the interval when Dexter Lembikisa had the opportunity to clear but succeeded only in skewing the ball straight to Grady Diangana who beat goalkeeper Viktor Johansson with the considerable help of a deflection off Hakeem Odoffin.

“It was a mistake, wasn't it? A technical error. It happens,” said Richardson. “But that's where we're in at the minute. We can't dwell on it. We've got a group of players and staff who are wanting to improve daily. We'll have to get better and quickly.”

So will Lembikisa’s defending.

The Millers, as ever, were low on numbers because of all the injuries. There were only seven players and limited options in the dugout.

Those out on the turf huffed and puffed but hardly put a dent in opposition who were organised, niggly in a good way off the ball and soaked up what was thrown at them.

Two tame attempts on target was the sum total of Rotherham's goal threat.

“We're nursing players at the minute,” Richardson said. “Some of the lads who're starting can't really do 90 minutes at the moment. As you can see, we can't fill the bench, which in the Championship is a really tough challenge.”

‘Did you see much to please you?’ he was asked.

“There are always areas where you want to be better,” he replied. “You want to be better in certain moments. Individuals can improve and collectively we can get better as well.”

That's a ‘no’ then.

A flat game was petering towards a flat end when Jed Wallace produced a piece of magic, whipping a free-kick into the roof of the net from just outside the box. New York emptied rapidly.

The Millers have now gone nine matches without a win and have taken only four points since October. They're in bottom spot and slipping ever further from safety.

Richardson has much, much work to do, and so do the players he has inherited.

The Wednesday after a Tuesday game is usually a day off. Not this week as the new man gets down to business.

Cancelled.

Rotherham (4-2-3-1): Viktor Johansson; Dexter Lembikisa, Sean Morrison, Hakeem Odoffin, Seb Revan; Jamie Lindsay (Grant Hall 70), Christ Tiehi; Arvin Appiah (Sam Nombe 70), Ollie Rathbone (Tom Eaves 90+2), Cohen Bramall; Jordan Hugill (Georgie Kelly 84). Subs: Dillon Phillips, Lee Peltier, Ciaran McGuckin.

West Brom (3-4-3): Alex Palmer; Kyle Bartley, Cedric Kipre, Okay Yokuslu (Nathaniel Chalobah 90+2); Darnell Furlong (Semi Ajayi 90+2), Jayson Molumby (Jed Wallace 66), Alex Mowatt, Conor Townsend; Grady Diangana (Tom Fellows 66), Brandon Thomas-Asante, Jeremy Sarmiento (Pipa 79). Subs not used: Josh Griffiths, Erik Pieters, John Swift, Adam Reach.

Goals: Diangana 54, Wallace 90 (West Brom).

Referee: Sam Barrott (West Yorkshire).