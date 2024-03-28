g

The boss of three and a half months intends to be a busy man at the close of the relegation campaign when there will be numerous player departures and the number of new arrivals could run well into double figures.

But improving the poor drainage at Roundwood that has often prevented the first-team squad using the two pitches there to prepare for matches carries equal significance for the head coach.

“It's the number-one priority along with, obviously, the recruitment of players and staff to reset and come again as a club,” he said.

“We've not been able to get on the training ground as much as we'd like. We've got small-ish areas where we can get a little bit of work done. We've been trying to get by with it ever since I came here. Hopefully, going forward it will become a lot better.”

Money has been set aside by chairman Tony Stewart for the Roundwood overhaul to prevent the Millers needing to seek out facilities elsewhere in the future.

This term, they have travelled to nearby artificial pitches, which are unpopular with older players because of the stress the hard surfaces put on their bodies, or sometimes worked out at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“The last few months have been challenging,” Richardson said. “When you're playing the likes of Leeds United and Southampton, you've got to get the work done.

“When you can't get on the training ground it becomes an even bigger task. We need to never be in this position again.”

Richardson's vision of a better Roundwood is just part of the remodelling of the Millers he is hoping to lead.

“There's a lot of things we need to do to move forward, a lot of departments that need to improve, a lot of connections that need to be made around the club,” he said.

“That starts with myself. If I get the green light to act on many of those things then I will do because we'll only benefit from that. We want to be the best version of ourselves.”