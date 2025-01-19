Rotherham United attacker Sam Nombe. Picture: Jim Brailsford

SAM Nombe is expected to make a quickfire return to Rotherham United's first-team fold after the in-form striker missed yesterday's 4-2 home win over Charlton Athletic.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old has developed a dangerous partnership up front with Mallik Wilks as the Millers have gone on a six-match run without a loss.

However, he was left out of the squad for the Addicks clash by manager Steve Evans after tweaking his hamstring on the eve of the contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boss opted for a safety-first approach rather than risk losing a key man for a longer period of time.

Rotherham United attacker Sam Nombe. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Speaking after a dominant victory which moved his side to within touching distance of League One's top 10, Evans said: “Halfway through training on Friday we lost Sam. That was a blow for us because the kid has been outstanding.

“He should hopefully be fit to train or Tuesday or Wednesday. He just fell and his hamstring was a bit tight.

“I made the decision not to include him. My staff said it was brave to leave him out but I want to play players who can physically give 100 per cent for the shirt, not only 90 per cent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two players felt the effects of a clash which maintained Rotherham's unbeaten record in 2025.

Reece James and Cohen Bramall reported problems but their manager anticipates both being fine for next Saturday's trip to Burton Albion.

“We took Reece off because he just felt his groin tighten up,” Evans said. “He could have got through the game. Had it been 2-2, we'd have probably left things as they were. It was 4-1 at the time and the match was dead.

“Cohen rolled his ankle five minutes into the second half. He was going through the pain barrier.”