The time frame for Rotherham United's Sam Nombe and his injury
The 26-year-old has developed a dangerous partnership up front with Mallik Wilks as the Millers have gone on a six-match run without a loss.
However, he was left out of the squad for the Addicks clash by manager Steve Evans after tweaking his hamstring on the eve of the contest.
The boss opted for a safety-first approach rather than risk losing a key man for a longer period of time.
Speaking after a dominant victory which moved his side to within touching distance of League One's top 10, Evans said: “Halfway through training on Friday we lost Sam. That was a blow for us because the kid has been outstanding.
“He should hopefully be fit to train or Tuesday or Wednesday. He just fell and his hamstring was a bit tight.
“I made the decision not to include him. My staff said it was brave to leave him out but I want to play players who can physically give 100 per cent for the shirt, not only 90 per cent.”
Two players felt the effects of a clash which maintained Rotherham's unbeaten record in 2025.
Reece James and Cohen Bramall reported problems but their manager anticipates both being fine for next Saturday's trip to Burton Albion.
“We took Reece off because he just felt his groin tighten up,” Evans said. “He could have got through the game. Had it been 2-2, we'd have probably left things as they were. It was 4-1 at the time and the match was dead.
“Cohen rolled his ankle five minutes into the second half. He was going through the pain barrier.”
