Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

HURTING boss Steve Evans took comfort from the squad he has built over the summer as he contemplated a start to the season that has left Rotherham United still seeking their first League One goal after three matches.

The Millers are expected to be among the promotion challengers this term yet find themselves in the bottom reaches of the early table after accumulating only one point and a trio of blanks.

They are creating numerous scoring opportunities but their failure to take any is costing them dear and saw them lose 2-0 at Wycombe Wanderers this afternoon on a day they should have finished as the victors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"When my team is making chances and we don't take any, of course I'm down," the manager said.

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

"Nobody beats themselves up more than me when we lose a match. But I go away from here tonight knowing we have good players in the dressing room."

Evans has made 14 signings since his April appointment and a couple more arrivals are likely before next Friday's close of the transfer window.

One of the new boys, Mallik Wilks, could have had a hat-trick against the Chairboys while Sam Nombe and Hakeem Odoffin were among the other players who should have put their name on the scoresheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 70th-minute strike from debutant Cameron Humphreys and a late penalty converted by Rotherham old boy Kieran Sadlier settled the contest in the home side's favour.

"We dominated for long, long spells," Evans said. "It was total dominance first half, total dominance second half.

"I thought our boys at the back were comfortable. We were never stretched at any time until we went a goal down.

"We have to look at the positives. There aren't a lot of negatives. The negatives are at the front end of the pitch - we need to score a goal. We'll play a lot worse and win, for sure."