The thing reassuring Steve Evans despite Rotherham United's unexpected goalless plight
The Millers are expected to be among the promotion challengers this term yet find themselves in the bottom reaches of the early table after accumulating only one point and a trio of blanks.
They are creating numerous scoring opportunities but their failure to take any is costing them dear and saw them lose 2-0 at Wycombe Wanderers this afternoon on a day they should have finished as the victors.
"When my team is making chances and we don't take any, of course I'm down," the manager said.
"Nobody beats themselves up more than me when we lose a match. But I go away from here tonight knowing we have good players in the dressing room."
Evans has made 14 signings since his April appointment and a couple more arrivals are likely before next Friday's close of the transfer window.
One of the new boys, Mallik Wilks, could have had a hat-trick against the Chairboys while Sam Nombe and Hakeem Odoffin were among the other players who should have put their name on the scoresheet.
A 70th-minute strike from debutant Cameron Humphreys and a late penalty converted by Rotherham old boy Kieran Sadlier settled the contest in the home side's favour.
"We dominated for long, long spells," Evans said. "It was total dominance first half, total dominance second half.
"I thought our boys at the back were comfortable. We were never stretched at any time until we went a goal down.
"We have to look at the positives. There aren't a lot of negatives. The negatives are at the front end of the pitch - we need to score a goal. We'll play a lot worse and win, for sure."
