Thomas Holmes goes close to a debut goal with a header for Rotherham United against Exeter City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

IT must have been music to Matt Hamshaw's ears.

“Today's Man of the Match is number 12, Thomas Holmes.”

There was appreciative applause around AESSEAL New York Stadium as the award for the deadline-day signing was announced over the PA system in the latter stages of Rotherham United's League One clash with Exeter City.

Fans were cottoning on that the manager hadn't been exaggerating when he'd claimed during the build-up to the clash that the new boy was capable of being a class above the division.

Rotherham United go in front against Exeter City through Denzel Hall's goal. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Hamshaw had suffered when he made a trip to the supermarket and found some people throwing dollops of scepticism into his basket.

“I said in the week that Thomas was a Championship-standard defender and I've had a few comments about it,” the boss smiled after his side had preserved their unbeaten home record.

“I certainly got a few when I was walking around Tesco. I think people have seen today why I said what I did.”

There were excellent displays from a number of men in red and white on Saturday but the one debutant centre-half Holmes delivered towered above everyone else's.

He won all his tackles and nearly all his headers, he plugged gaps for his own team and found them in the opposition with his passing. He talked, he encouraged, he shouted, he admonished, he inspired.

He was a bit like that old warhorse, Richard Wood, but with softer feet, shaggier hair and a straighter nose.

All of Rotherham's travails this term have come away from their own patch. At New York, they've meant business and, for spells, have looked the business.

The visitors were seen off by a single-goal margin that could have been, should have been, far greater.

“I'm really pleased,” Hamshaw said. “We've had a lot of victories at home since I came in (last March). It's an encouraging win.”

Only 19 seconds had elapsed when Jordan Hugill went close to his first league goal for 11 months, forcing a save from Joe Whitworth with a header, and later in the first half he did the hard work by muscling aside his marker only to fail to apply the finish.

Between those efforts, strike partner Kion Etete should have headed past Whitworth from Dan Gore's pinpoint free-kick but directed his effort too close to the goalkeeper.

Six minutes before the break, the Millers made the breakthrough their superiority merited and a certain someone was involved in the creation of a goal scored with aplomb by Denzel Hall.

“Holmesy reversed the pass to Denzel,” said Hamshaw. “It's a good flick around the corner. We get a bit lucky with the deflection that comes back to Denzel.”

There was nothing lucky about what came next as the Dutchman controlled the ball, sized up the opportunity and lashed a volley straight and true into the roof of the net.

Of course, it wouldn't be Rotherham this term if injuries didn't rear their head.

Four first-teamers were missing before the start of the game, three of them with issues in an area that has been a recurring theme of the summer. The manager, who says the club must get to the root of the problem, isn't called ‘Hammy’ for nothing.

Two more went down against the Grecians, Etete departing after just 22 minutes and Hall joining him on the sidelines not long after the interval.

Before his goal, Hall had shot off target, as had Joe Powell. After it, Holmes and Kayode might have extended the Millers' advantage.

The visitors were neat but relatively toothless, a Danny Andrews shot saved by Cameron Dawson and a last-gasp, close-range Josh Magennis effort ruled out for offside the sum total of their threat.

“Yeah, it could have been much more than 1-0,” Hamshaw agreed. “Our Achilles' heel at this moment involves us not hitting the target enough from the chances we create.

“I thought we were dominant in both boxes. We had a bit of calm and composure which I think we've probably lacked at times this season.”

Rotherham, playing four at the back instead of the usual three, moved up to 17th spot in the early rankings and were sharper, meaner and more physical against a side who had arrived in S60 in the top half of the table.

As the minutes ticked by, the manager made a triple substitution, bringing on fresh bodies to see put the contest and handing a long-awaited debut to Kian Spence following the midfielder's recovery from a hamstring-tendon issue.

“I just felt we needed a bit of ‘legs’,” Hamshaw said. “Shaun (McWilliams), he was feeling his calf a little bit; nothing too major, but he just felt it was cramping up.

“Jordan was obviously tired. I've asked a lot from him this season and, as I keep saying, he gives us a lot. The changes weren't performance-based one little bit, they were just to get some more legs on the pitch.”

There was just time for one more thumping clearing header from You Know Who before eight minutes of stoppage time ran out.

“I hope he carries on like that every week,” Hamshaw said. “That's what we've brought him in for: that leadership, that drive, that quality.”

After the final whistle, the player held back a little bit, allowing others to take the acclaim from the North Stand first. It was the first time he hadn't led all afternoon.

Thomas Holmes: part of Tesco's ‘Finest’ range.

Rotherham (4-1-3-2): Cameron Dawson; Denzel Hall (Josh Kayode 55), Thomas Holmes, Zak Jules, Reece James; Dan Gore; Marvin Kaleta (Jamal Baptiste 84), Shaun McWilliams (Kian Spence 84), Joe Powell; Kion Etete (Joe Rafferty 22), Jordan Hugill (Liam Kelly 84). Subs not used: Ted Cann, Dru Yearwood.

Exeter (4-1-3-2): Joe Whitworth; Jack McMillan, Jack Fitzwater, Ed Turns, Danny Andrew (Pierce Sweeney 80); Jake Doyle-Hayes; llmari Niskanen, Ethan Brierley (Carlos Mendes Gomes 80), Jack Aitchison (Sonny Cox 64); Jayden Wareham (Akeel Higgins 64), Josh Magennis. Subs not used: Jack Bycroft, Ed Francis, Luca Woodhouse.

Goals: Hall 39 (Rotherham)

Referee: Martin Woods

Attendance: 7,699 (380)