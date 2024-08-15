On the touchline at my beloved AESSEAL New York Stadium. Picture: Jim Brailsford

I WANT this to be a promotion season. That's why I've come here.

Last Saturday's performance and result at Exeter City wasn't the one we wanted but we will put that match behind us and quickly move on. I take responsibility for the defeat completely.

Rotherham United should be in the Championship and I'm consumed by the task of taking them back there.

I turned down approaches from that division and from teams in League One before returning to AESSEAL New York Stadium for a second spell in charge due to my love for the Millers and my respect for Stevenage FC.

I am driven by winning; by winning football matches, by winning at anything. I don't care if it's Ludo, I just want to win. I know I am a bad loser. More importantly, our chairman, Tony Stewart, is the same.

I play board games and card games with my grandchildren and I want to win every time. It's something I just can't help.

Winning gives you that glow, that warm feeling that you've worked hard to achieve something. Seeing the joy on supporters' faces, the players' faces, the chairman's face, that really matters to me and my family.

To win a game at New York and see the reaction of genuine, hard-working people is wonderful. To make a difference to their lives, that's what gets me up at dawn every morning.

Young Jack Holmes is settling in very well with us. Picture: Jim Brailsford

I'm desperate to do well for this town because I know what it would mean for its club to become established in the second tier.

There's a lot of water to go under the bridge in getting to the stage, but there's no reason why, with the help of our supportive chairman, it can't be achieved.

There'll come a time when I leave this great club. I accept that. We all age and have sell-by dates.

For Rotherham United to be in the Championship year on year, that would be a wonderful ‘au revoir’ for me. I will then sit in the kop and support them.

I want what a chairman wants and the chairman wants what I want, which is to win games.

This town has been through some difficult times. I want to make a contribution and give something good to it.

YOU should have seen me last Thursday evening. Less than two days before the start of the new season, Ollie Rathbone was about to leave us for Wrexham.

I've got two wee dogs at home, Hugo and Boris, West Highland terriers. In the garden, I always kick a ball for them and they go and retrieve it.

Let me tell you, I was kicking it a lot harder and further when the chairman called to say that everything had been agreed. It was going into the neighbour's garden and everything!

It's a blow to lose a good player we'd have liked to have kept but it's part and parcel of football and it was important we got a significant amount of money for a player who had entered the last year of his deal.

I think if there is one criticism of Rotherham United at board level it's that in the past they've allowed contracts to run down and talented performers have left for very low fees or nothing.

When I was asked by the board to place a valuation on Ollie, I did so. Wrexham made several bids before they eventually got to that figure.

We could have done without him going out so late but, in some ways, I have only myself to blame for it.

Part of my remit – given to me by the chairman – in coming back here in April was to maximise values all across the playing side of the club. I was the man who drove the view that we couldn't let players run out of contract any longer.

You have to understand that it's a strategy that ultimately makes Rotherham United better and that Ollie's exit was the right exercise for the club.

He conducted himself brilliantly, by the way. He made it clear he did not want us to propose a new contract. There was a lot of integrity and honesty on both sides.

He's a kid who, when we meet each other later in the season, will get a big hug and a kiss from me.

“JONSON Clarke-Harris, I was sitting next to him!”

Jack Holmes made me smile when I overheard him in conversation the other week.

The young winger we've taken from the third tier of non-league football is settling in very well with us yet sometimes it hits him just what a leap he's making.

He's not a quiet lad but everyone's a little bit of an introvert when they come into a new environment.

He'd just signed for us and he was saying: “I was sitting in the dressing room next to Jonson Clarke-Harris. Jonson Clarke-Harris, I was sitting next to him!”

That sums up the lad's enthusiasm. It's heartwarming to see.

Our fans will love Jack. In fact, I think they love him already. He's full of vigour, he gets on the ball and he excites them. He's got ability and a good attitude. That gives him a real chance.

He has a wonderful opportunity with us. He's young but age is no barrier here. If you're good enough, you play.That's why I had no hesitation in bringing him on as a substitute for his debut at Exeter last Saturday.

We wanted to introduce some width and I thought that Jack might just create an opening for us.

His clever movement allowed Joe Rafferty to find space on the right to get in a couple of crosses that we should have scored from.

He's not star-struck in any kind of way but I know our magnificent ground has made an impression on him.

He played against Sheffield United in a pre-season friendly and, afterwards, he said to me: “Gaffer, I can't believe how many people were in the North Stand.”

“You haven't seen anything yet,” I replied.

“Just wait until our first home league when it's packed and the rest of the stadium is also bouncing.”

I'D like to say ‘thank you’ 901 times.

That way every single one of our fans who made the long trip to support us at Exeter last Saturday on League One opening day gets to hear a personal note of my gratitude.

They made for a wonderful sight as they packed the away end and they did everything that they could to help us.

We were extremely privileged that so many people were prepared to travel so far for a 5.30pm kick-off.

I wish we had delivered the result they wanted. We created enough chances but didn't take them and you can't afford to miss opportunities in that kind of number.

I cannot but help think I got a number of things wrong. Apologies. But I do learn quickly.

We were hit by a couple of setbacks in the build-up to the game. The team changes from Thursday morning when we wake up and Zak Jules is ill and we then sell Ollie Rathbone that night.

They're not excuses, they're just facts. Both players would have been playing if nothing had happened to them.

The boys who came in worked incredibly hard but you could just tell that they hadn't worked on those little combinations that are so important.

Our supporters will have got home in the middle of the night. We get paid to get home at that time, they pay to do it. Please know how much it's appreciated.