Rotherham United centre-forward Martin Sherif. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are poised to welcome Martin Sherif back to their squad when they kick off their FA Cup campaign at AESSEAL New York Stadium this weekend.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old striker, who has hit two goals in four League One appearances, has sat out the last three matches through a combination of illness and a tight hamstring but has now fully recovered.

The Everton loanee is expected to play a part when League Two Swindon Town come to South Yorkshire for a first-round tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully, he'll be involved,” coach Richard Wood said. “That's a big positive. He can cause a lot of problems and he's a good threat to have.”

A shadow Millers team saw off Manchester City Under-21s 4-2 in the Vertu Trophy on Tuesday when several fringe men put up their hands for further action against Ian Holloway's Robins.

“The Vertu Trophy is good for the squad,” Wood said. “It keeps competition for places up because it keeps every match-fit. A few lads were cramping up, but it's good to get minutes in the bank for them.

“They're all then ready for the weekend knocking on the manager's door to get a place on the team.”