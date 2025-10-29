The state of play with missing man Martin Sherif as Rotherham United head into FA Cup combat
The 19-year-old striker, who has hit two goals in four League One appearances, has sat out the last three matches through a combination of illness and a tight hamstring but has now fully recovered.
The Everton loanee is expected to play a part when League Two Swindon Town come to South Yorkshire for a first-round tie.
“Hopefully, he'll be involved,” coach Richard Wood said. “That's a big positive. He can cause a lot of problems and he's a good threat to have.”
A shadow Millers team saw off Manchester City Under-21s 4-2 in the Vertu Trophy on Tuesday when several fringe men put up their hands for further action against Ian Holloway's Robins.
“The Vertu Trophy is good for the squad,” Wood said. “It keeps competition for places up because it keeps every match-fit. A few lads were cramping up, but it's good to get minutes in the bank for them.
“They're all then ready for the weekend knocking on the manager's door to get a place on the team.”