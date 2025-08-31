Matt Hamshaw watches derby proceedings between Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers yesterday. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United manager Matt Hamshaw is eyeing one more signing as he seeks to complete his summer recruitment in the final hours of the transfer window.

The Millers have until 7pm tomorrow to do business and the boss is keen to add another centre-half to his League One squad.

The club have been low in numbers in that position because of departures and injuries and they brought in Jamal Baptiste on loan from Sheffield United only on Friday to strengthen them in that area.

News that Sean Raggett is facing three months on the sidelines has increased the need for an extra body and Hamshaw wants to make a proven performer his 13th recruit.

"We've conceded too many goals – and too many similar goals, which is frustrating," he said after yesterday's 1-0 derby loss at Doncaster Rovers. "I think that we need a commanding centre-half with a bit of experience. someone who can galvanise the group a little bit and have a leadership role.

"We're a young team finding our way. We have to be better in certain instances and I feel that we're missing some of that leadership, to be honest."

The manager told the Advertiser after the Rovers clash that he had yet to receive the green light from chairman Tony Stewart and the board to enter the market one last time. "I don't know the answer on that at the minute," he said. "We'll see."

Rotherham were already without summer signing Lenny Agbaire at the heart of their rearguard when a scan delivered the verdict of a severe quad tear for Raggett following last Tuesday's Carabao Cup clash at Barnsley.

Hakeem Odoffin and Cameron Humphreys left for new challenges during the off season and Zak Jules has missed matches in the early stages of the campaign with a hamstring niggle.

The Millers have had several central defenders on their wanted list and Hamshaw has spoken to potential arrivals.

"We're spinning everything,"" he said. "We're hoping we're close but I've been close previously and it hasn't come off. I don't want to say it's 100 per cent going to happen.

"As soon as I leave here (yesterday's after-match press conference), I'll be back on the phone again and trying to make sure that it does happen."

The boss has previously spoken of needing to let some existing players leave to free up wages and squad room.

When the Advertiser asked him if there was a chance of Monday outgoings, he replied: "We'll see. But my phone hasn't been that hot so far."