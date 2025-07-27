Dan Gore was Rotherham United's best player on a difficult afternoon at Accrington Stanley.

IF only the centre-halves on the pitch had shown the same kind of intensity as the one standing at the side of it.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham United were being dismantled by opposition from the division below in their final public pre-season work-out before the League One battle begins.

Richard Wood, that hard-eyed hombre who was a bent-nosed brick wall in the Millers backline for so many years, was out of his seat in the dugout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These days, he's in the early stages of his life as a coach and he couldn't just sit there and accept three avoidable goals being shipped in the opening 25 minutes at Accrington Stanley.

Two of them had come from corners. No wonder the 40-year-old was leaping up and barking his wisdom across the turf at the men in gold's tinpot defending.

Wood has work to do, Rotherham, as a group, have work to do. Supine performances like Saturday's – the first such one of Matt Hamshaw's managerial reign – will get them nowhere but in trouble in the third tier.

Rotherham had been breached five times the previous week by Sheffield United, but that had been understandable. The Blades are a top Championship outfit, they'd been able to field two entirely different high-calibre 11s in each half and the Millers had started well but ran out of steam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, there were no excuses. Hamshaw said that all the blame lay with him, yet it didn't really. Not all of it anyway, he was just taking one for his team.

“I thought the wake-up call was Sheffield United,” he said. “I'll be honest with you, I didn't see this coming. The lads have been good this week in training.

“I said there's going to be ups and downs, I said it would be a roller-coaster ride. I'm still learning about some of the players.

“Individuals have got to be better. I saw signs of a lot of things that I didn't like. It's down to the players to react next week. We'll certainly be working hard on the training ground and trying to make sure that we're ready to go on opening day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five of the eight summer signings started, a sixth was introduced later on and the newest of the new boys, Marvin Kaleta and Denzel Hall, were given their first action.

Wing-back Kaleta sparked once while Hall was easy on the ball and even easier on the eye once he'd switched from the rearguard to out wide.

“We got in with Dan Gore after about six minutes – it was work we'd been doing during the week – and then we never did it again, even though it was on to do it quite a lot,” Hamshaw said.

“We didn't move the ball anywhere near quickly enough. It looked like it didn't mean enough to some of the players. It's down to me to put that right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought that Denzel was good. He was a little bit out of position playing as a right-side centre-back. He can do that but I prefer him at wing-back.

“Marvin has come in and he's not been up to speed. He was a little bit later back for pre-season than the other players. I'm not judging those two on that performance.”

Accrington are managed by a certain John Doolan who was Alan Stubbs' number two back in 2016 during one of the most demoralising four-month Rotherham periods of recent times.

To his credit, his charges were well-drilled and well up for it, snapping up second balls and quickly passing their way towards goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stanley, where the welcome is even warmer than the pies, are among the friendliest clubs in the EFL. Even friendlier was the Millers team that gifted the opposition some of their openings.

On ten minutes, Farrend Rawson rose unchallenged at a corner to nod the home side in front. Ten minutes later, Shaun Whalley made the most of far too much time and room to skip in and slip the ball beyond Cameron Dawson. Only five further minutes had elapsed when Dan Martin met another corner with a sweet volley that flashed low into the far corner.

Soon after the break, good work from Charlie Caton set up Liam Coyle for goal number four.

Rotherham had had only two real efforts – a Sam Nombe deflected shot in the first half, following Kaleta's one major contribution with a powerful run down rhe right, and Joe Powell's hopeful shot from distance – before Nombe's neat footwork saw him reduce the arrears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamshaw's men, strengthened by four changes, were better in the second period but still at nowhere near the level they're capable of reaching.

“The fight, the bite, the scrap weren't there,” the boss said. “They're the things you have to have in the first 20 minutes to set the tone. You have to be physical and try to dominate your opponent and then add that quality on the ball.”

The fake fire is over, now for the real stuff when Rotherham must come together with more resolve and passion or face being bullied out of contention

There were other Accrington sights of goal. The harsh truth is, the Millers could have lost by an even greater margin at the Wham Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end, the visiting players trooped towards the tunnel with deflated looks that said they knew they'd let themselves and other people down.

No-one's expressions, however, were as dark as Hamshaw's and the hulking, mean-eyed coach lurking by his side.

Accrington (4-4-2): Michael Kelly (Ollie Wright 67); Donald Love (Tyler Walton H-T), Devon Matthews, Farrend Rawson, Freddie Sass; Liam Coyle, Isaac Sinclair (Charlie Brown 80), Conor Grant (Dan Martin 9, Kelsey Rooney 77), Ben Woods; Charlie Caton (Josh Woods 61), Shaun Whalley (Alex Henderson 77). Subs not used: Josh Smith.

Rotherham (3-1-4-2): Cameron Dawson (Ted Cann 73); Denzel Hall (Kane Richardson 61), Lenny Agbaire, Zak Jules (James Clarke 61); Liam Kelly (Joe Powell H-T); Marvin Kaleta (Joe Rafferty H-T), Dan Gore, Dru Yearwood (Shaun McWilliams H-T), Jack Holmes (Reece James H-T);

Sam Nombe, Jordan Hugill. Subs not used: Reece Wilson.

Goals: Rawson 10, Whalley 20, Martin 25, Coyle 56 (Accrington); Nombe 60 (Rotherham)

Referee: Ed Duckworth (Lancashire)

Attendance: 613 (174)