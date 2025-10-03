Martin Sherif celebrates with Reece James after giving Rotherham United a two-goal lead against Bradford City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MARTIN Sherif wheeled away in front an ecstatic North Stand with a grin on his face even more outsized than his hulking frame.

Five weeks out. Five minutes to mark his return with a goal.

The substitute had just put Rotherham United 2-0 in front early in the second half against Bradford City at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

So what that the Millers had kicked off one place off the foot of the table? So what that the Bantams had arrived at the summit of League One? The gap had been well and truly bridged.

If only Matt Hamshaw's men had been able to defend as well as they attacked …

By the end, it was 2-2. Fair play to Rotherham for going after the division's highest-ranked side, fair play to the Bantams for their comeback.

The Yorkshire derby, played out on Thursday in front of the Sky Sports TV cameras, was a reyt good contest.

“Yes, they're top of the league, aren't they? They're going to have good players,” said manager Hamshaw. “But it's not about Bradford, it's about us.

“I think they'll probably feel, getting away with a point here, that they've done well, especially after being 2-0 down. I'm just disappointed that we can't make the fans go home with three points. But there are positive signs.”

Indeed there are.

Key men are coming back, new boys are building partnerships and, ten games in, the Millers clicked into the sort of form that the boss has been promising since the summer they're capable of.

There had been attacking bursts and flashing flurries from both teams by the time Rotherham swept into a 20th-minute lead as a blur of quick feet from Denzel Hall, Ar'Jany Martha and Josh Benson culminated in Hall perfectly picking his spot from just outside the penalty area.

Sherif, all muscle and menace, a teenager in a man's body, strode on for the second half and needed precisely four minutes and 59 seconds to make himself even more of a fans' favourite.

Not for the first time, Martha darted and delivered, finding Reece James whose low cross was met with thrilling conseqence by the substitute.

“It's probably the most dangerous we've been this season,” Hamshaw said. “I've been saying previously, we haven't got that second goal. So when we've got the second one, I'm thinking: ‘Brilliant.’”

Yet ... while two new boys were scoring, two others were having games that belied their talent and potential.

The combined ages of centre-halves Lenny Agbaire and Jamal Baptiste only just exceed that of the former warrior and now defensive coach, Richard Wood. How they could have done with a dose of the Magic Man's ‘head it, kick it’ mentality.

Between them, their dithering had handed first-half chances to Will Swan and Alex Pattinson and they'd been bailed out by Cameron Dawson. The pattern continued after the break but, eventually, the goalkeeper could save them no longer.

A long ball wasn't dealt with, Bobby Pointon got on to it too easily and a clever player, Antoni Sarcevic, applied a clever, 56th-minute, chested finish to Josh Neufville's cross.

With the clock ticking down, a similar route-one approach saw old man Andy Cook ‘old man’ Agbaire and provide the pass for Pattison to claim the equaliser.

“It's individual mistakes,” Hamshaw said. “But, look, let's not look too negatively on it. Bradford are 16 points better off than us and I think the biggest compliment you can probably give to us is that it looked like there was no difference between the two teams.”

Both youngsters will be better for a tough, chastening experience.

Victory would have lifted Rotherham out of the drop zone. As it was, they had to settle for 21st spot, but the encouraging signs mattered more than the league position.

“We should have won that game 2-0 and come off and been hugely proud of what was a great night at New York under the floodlights,” Hamshaw said. “It's going to be an exciting time moving forward.

“I've said all along, I'm really confident in the group. I know people talk about league positions et cetera, but I think we showed the intent that we've got, I think we showed the forward purpose within the team and I think that you saw a side that believes in the process, believes in what we're doing.

“I had options, and I've not had those options. That's a nice position for me to be in as a manager.”

It was crazy, compelling duel. A good night, a bad night, a performance of real promise, a display that showed up flaws. A game of mixed fortunes and fluctuating emotions.

Sherif's joyous 50th-minute run and slide into the arms of teammate James will live long in the memory.

But then there was subbed Agbaire in the dugout in the dying stages with his head in his hands.

Rotherham (3-1-4-2): Cameron Dawson; Joe Rafferty, Lenny Agbaire (Zak Jules 83), Jamal Baptiste; Dan Gore; Denzel Hall, Josh Benson (Shaun McWilliams 66), Joe Powell, Reece James; Ar'Jany Martha, Kion Etete (Martin Sherif H-T). Subs not used: Kian Spence, Dru Yearwood, Jack Holmes, Jordan Hugill.

Bradford (3-4-2-1): Sam Walker; Neill Byrne (Brad Halliday, 90), Tom McIntyre, Ibou Touray; Josh Neufville, Alex Pattison, Tommy Leigh (Jenson Metcalfe 66), Tyreik Wright (Stephen Humphrys 66); Antoni Sarcevic, Bobby Pointon; Will Swan (Andy Cook 66). Subs not used: Joe Hilton, Joe Wright, Ciaran Kelly.

Goals: Hall 20, Sherif 50 (Rotherham); Sarcevic 56, Pattison 81 (Bradford)

Referee: Ollie Yates (Staffordshire)

Attendance: 9,546 (2,453)