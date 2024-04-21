RUFC v Sheff 02.03.2024

Within seconds, the headwear had been gladly accepted by the new manager and was being worn and waved to the North Stand, to the East Stand, to the West Stand.

The showman was showing off.

Famously, he'd donned a similar hat nearly a decade ago for a trip to Leeds United during his first spell in charge of Rotherham United.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more

The sombrero has yet to take centre stage as Steve Evans acknowledges Rotherham United fans before the Birmingham City match. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Now it was the opening game of his second coming and the welcome he was receiving as he headed to his newly-commandeered dugout nearest the AESSEAL New York Stadium kop befitted a man who'd led the club from League two to the Championship all those years ago.

“I couldn't resist it,” the boss grinned after the clash with Birmingham City. “The fan gave it to me and I thought: ‘I can't just put that back down.’

“He said: ‘Please put it on.’ It's like me being on my diet and someone offering me a piece of cream cake. If I'm offered it, I'm going to eat it!

“The response I got was phenomenal. I've got some wonderful memories from this stadium and that's another one today. How I was received was fantastic.

Seb Revan in action for Rotherham United against Birmingham City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“You've always got a bit of trepidation – you know that some people say you don't go back – but the reception was absolutely brilliant. That's the word: brilliant.”

It's been a tortuous slog of a season and the Millers' Championship relegation had been confirmed three weeks ago. Not every fan is in favour of Evans' return but many are and his presence has provided a huge lift.

His style of play last time around often had bums off seats. Now he was putting backsides back on them as missing season-ticket-holders came back in droves.

To be honest, they watched a bit of nothing game that finished with a nothing-nothing scoreline, but within the stalemate there were reasons to look forward to the start of next season rather than - like we've all done for months - wish for the close of this one.

Rotherham were better than they have been, more aggressive than previously. They worked harder, ran further, drove forward and looked to put the ball into the box.

A draw against a team battling for their second-tier survival might have become a victory had the home side not given visiting goalkeeper John Ruddy catching practice with their crossing.

“That's what we've said to the boys,” Evans said. “It needed a bit more quality on the final ball.”

He spoke in a quiet rasp, the game having taken its toll on his voice. That was a reminder of the old days. What's different in the new era, he insists, is that while the fire remains the fury has gone.

He even kept calm when discussing Rotherham not being given what looked like a clear spot-kick late in the contest.

Much earlier, in the ninth minute, the teams had been ordered off the pitch and play suspended for more than half an hour because of a medical emergency in the crowd.

The spectator was taken to hospital and the best wishes of all four sides of the ground – thank you, City fans – went with him.

“The break changed the momentum of the game,” said Evans. “The Birmingham lads had the chance to forget that they'd been under the cosh. I think we would have scored because they were hemmed in. Afterwards, it went end to end.

“Big Sean Morrison said to me: ‘We've not had three corners in three games.’ We've had three in eight minutes today. We looked like a team capable of playing at this level.”

In the first half, Tyler Roberts had missed a back-post chance for Birmingham, Jordan Hugill had sent a tame header straight at Ruddy and Viktor Johansson had saved from Keshi Anderson.

After the break, even less was happening until a flurry of activity in the closing stages

The Blues put the ball in the net when Jay Stansfield latched on to Lee Peltier's header out from a free-kick but the striker's crisp, low effort in the 76th minute was correctly ruled out for offside.

In response, Arvin Appiah ran well and finished poorly, Eaves shaped to score until he was manhandled to the ground close to the goalline, Sam Nombe lifted an opportunity over the bar and Seb Revan was foiled by Ruddy.

Just before Revan's strike, Johansson had shown trademark agility to get down and hold on to Koji Miyoshi's shot.

“I've not seen it back yet,” said Evans of the Eaves incident. “In real time, I thought it was a penalty.

“From memory, Birmingham players had got their hands in their heads when I turned and looked. We'll just get on with it and freshen up and get ready for Bristol City next week.”

Maybe he truly has mellowed.

“A draw is probably a fair result because Viktor produces an unbelievable save,” he reflected. “I said to him afterwards: ‘If you'd released it quicker we might have broken forward and scored!’

“There was 20 per cent more distance for every player today than in any other game, 20 per cent more intensity in their running. They're incredible stats.

“I've just said to them in the dressing room: ‘That's how we play.’ We played against a side fighting at the wrong end of the table but they're a really good side and they've got top players.

“We've got good players as well and we played with a lot of pride.”

It was just a small step in the right direction and there is much to repair. But at least this was more like the New York we love, the Rotherham we know.

The Evans Effect.

Hats off, Sombrero Steve. Hats off.

Rotherham (4-4-2): Viktor Johansson; Peter Kioso (Cohen Bramall 38), Lee Peltier, Cameron Humphreys, Seb Revan; Ollie Rathbone, Andy Rinomhota, Hakeem Odoffin, Cafu (Arvin Appiah 32; Sam Nombe, Jordan Hugill (Tom Eaves 82). Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Grant Hall, Femi Serika, Ben Hatton.

Birmingham (4-2-3-1): John Ruddy; Ethan Laird, Krystian Bielik, Dion Sanderson, Lee Buchanan; Seung-Ho Paik, Ivan Sunjic; Oliver Burke (Koji Miyoshi H-T), Tyler Roberts (Juninho Bacuna 59), Keshi Anderson (Siriki Dembele 77); Jay Stansfield (Scott Hogan 89). Subs not used: Neil Etheridge, Marc Roberts, Jordan James, Gary Gardner, George Hall.

Referee: Keith Stroud (Hampshire).