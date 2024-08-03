Rotherham United legend Richard Wood walks out for his testimonial match. Picture: Jim Brailsford

TWO things were different on a warm, emotional day at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Richard Wood was on the opposition side and he was wearing coloured boots.

After 130 games, over a nine-year spell, at the home of Rotherham United, the legend was back on familiar turf, this time in the colours of Doncaster Rovers, for his testimonial game.

What you could always guarantee from the centre-half who earned the nickname, 'Magic Man', for his Millers exploits, was total commitment and all-black, old-school footwear.

This time, a year on from his exit, he was sporting a natty pair of pink and turquoise numbers he'd bought specially for the occasion.

The match was about more than paying tribute to one of their greats, however, as Rotherham went through the final dress rehearsal against a side from the division below before their League One campaign kicks off next weekend.

It finished goalless and was far from a classic but at least the players got plenty of minutes into their legs.

Wood had been given a guard of honour by both teams as he walked out just before kick-off, to a rousing reception from both sets of fans, with sons Jenson and Graye at his side.

The veteran was soon making his presence felt and in a manner not unfamiliar to seasoned spectators at New York.

Jonson Clarke-Harris was going clean through as he latched on to Shaun McWilliams' pass only for the centre-half to unceremoniously intervene and then protest his innocence over a blatant foul.

Alex MacDonald thumped the bar from the ensuing fourth-minute free-kick.

Soon afterwards, McWilliams, looking threatening in a 'number 10' role, was involved again, crossing to Jamie McCart who forced a save from Ian Lawlor

McCart was making his first appearance of the summer after calf trouble and was in a starting 11 completely changed from the one the day before that had contested a private 0-0 draw against Championship opposition.

The transfer-listed central defender pulled off a superb 12th-minute block to deny Kyle Hurst's fierce effort away from goal.

Rotherham dominated early on but then took a step back and the contest had evened up by the end of a first half in which Liam Kelly and Hurst exchanged disallowed goals.

Wood, having taken a knock to the head before the break, left proceedings to another huge ovation just two minutes after the restart.

MacDonald caught Lawlor by surprise with an inswinging attempt on goal from a free-kick that the goalkeeper was glad to see go just over the woodwork.

The game meandered to its conclusion with neither side able to create anything more than half-sights of goal.

Jack Holmes was lively, and curled a late effort just wide in front of the North Stand, while Joe Hungbo became more of a threat in a clash with plenty of endeavour but not enough quality.

Afterwards, with those boots swapped for a pair of flip-flops, the former captain, the star of the day, the hero of so many past games, was interviewed on the pitch.

More applause. He deserved it.

Rotherham (4-3-1-2): Cameron Dawson (Trialist 81); Alex MacDonald, Cameron Humphreys, Jamie McCart (Jake Hull 61), Reece James; Joe Hungbo, Christ Tiehi (Hamish Douglas 87), Liam Kelly; Shaun McWilliams (Ben Hatton H-T); Jonson Clarke-Harris (Jack Holmes H-T), Esapa Osong (Josh Ayres 84).

Doncaster (4-3-3): Ian Lawlor; Jamie Sterry (Tom Nixon 76), Tom Anderson (Joseph Olowu 76), Richard Wood (Jay McGrath 47), James Maxwell (Jack Senior 76); George Broadbent (Harry Clifton 61), Kyle Hurst (Joe Sbarra 61), Owen Bailey (Zain Westbrooke 61); Luke Molyneux (Will Flint 76), Joe Ironside (Billy Sharp 61), Jordan Gibson (Ephriam Yeboah 61). Subs not used: Teddy Sharman-Lowe, Jake Oram.

Referee: Thomas Bramall (Sheffield).

Attendance: 4,816 (746).