Joe Powell in first-half possession for Rotherham United against Bolton Wanderers. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United beat the weather and then beat Bolton Wanderers as they welcomed in the new year at AESSEAL New York Stadium in fine style.

In the first home match of 2025, they saw off the visitors in a lunch-time kick-off in League One's only match of the day and moved up to 13th spot in the table.

Victory extended their amazing record over the Trotters. It's now 20 games since they last lost to them on home turf - a sequence stretching back to 1966.

The clash had been in doubt earlier in the week because of the snow that had fallen in the region, but specialist covers and heaters had been brought in to make sure there was no postponement.

First-half goals from Mallik Wilks and Reece James and one from Sam Nombe after the break did the damage as the Millers' recent revival gathered more momentum.

Rotherham were close to taking the lead after only 23 seconds when Wilks sent Nombe running through on goal.

The striker's low, curling shot was heading for the bottom corner of the North Stand net until Nathan Baxter made a full-stretch dive to push the ball around the post.

Before kick-off, there had been a moving tribute to Millers followers who had passed away in 2024. Their names were shown on New York's big screen to applause from fans.

On 12 minutes, Nombe had another sight of goal, volleying Alex MacDonald's cross over the bar following a short free-kick.

A similar opportunity at the other end saw Dillon Phillips safely gather Will Forrester's attempt.

The Millers' anti-weather measures in the build-up to the clash had worked well and the pitch was in good condition, with just a few specks of snow on the surface

Wilks fired into the side-netting and MacDonald drove wide as the home side continued to have the better openings.

Watched by some of the title-winning class of 1980/81, Steve Evans' men were enjoying a measure of control but couldn't make it pay and Shaun McWilliams headed wastefully off target at the back post after timing his run perfectly to meet Reece James' delivery.

Things changed just after the half-hour mark when clean-through Wilks tumbled under the attentions of Ricardo Almeida-Santos and picked himself up to coolly convert the penalty.

Referee Alan Young consulted long and hard with one of his assistants and the Bolton offender escaped with a yellow card.

Soon afterwards, McWilliams had a chance to double the advantage but shot too close to Baxter.

The match was hit by a long delay, with ref Young having to be replaced, and when play finally resumed Aaron Morley was only inches over for the visitors with an effort from outside the box.

The home team went further ahead in first-half stoppage time when the ball fell kindly for Reece James and he made the most of it with a precision finish into the far corner for his first goal for the club.

Rotherham were unchanged for the third match running as they sought to stretch their unbeaten run to four games.

There was a fresh face on the bench, Jack Holmes replacing Ciaran McGuckin who has returned to Yeovil Town on loan.

Bolton had new signing Joel Randall making his debut following his £1-million-plus switch from Peterborough United.

The Millers remained on top after the break and Joe Rafferty and Joe Powell flashed shots wide as away fans called for the sacking of Wanderers boss Ian Evatt.

Bolton were rattled as the pressure was maintained and Nombe was set up by Wilks only to become the latest player to miss the net.

When Rotherham did hit the target, in the 59th minute, Baxter was equal to Wilks' shot.

Dion Charles came on as a substitute for the Trotters and, as the abuse of Evatt continued, contrived to miss from point-blank range.

The game had already been in the bag for the Millers and it was completely over in the 76th minute when they extended their leader further.

Cameron Humphreys played a beautiful long pass out of defence, Wilks ran 40 yards to cut inside and shoot and Nombe tucked away the keeper's parry.

Bolton scored a consolation goal through John McAtee with four minutes to go and Millers manager Evans was booked for his protests.

3-1 it would finish. Rotherham could have had six.

Rotherham (4-1-3-2): Dillon Phillips; Joe Rafferty, Hakeem Odoffin, Zak Jules, Reece James; Cameron Humphreys; Alex MacDonald (Cohen Bramall 67), Shaun McWilliams, Joe Powell; Mallik Wilks, Sam Nombe. Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Liam Kelly, Jack Holmes, Andre Green, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jordan Hugill.

Bolton (4-1-3-2): Nathan Baxter; Will Forrester, Ricardo Almeida-Santos, George Johnston, Szabolcs Schon; Aaron Morley; Randell Williams (Josh Dacres-Cogley 60), Joel Randell, George Thomason (Dion Charles 60); John McAtee, Aaron Collins. Subs not used: Gethin Jones, Viktor Adeboyejo, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Klaidi Lolos, Jay Matete.

Goals: Wilks pen 34, James 45+5, Nombe 76 (Rotherham); McAtee 86 (Bolton).

Referee: Alan Young

Attendance: 10,258 (2,166)