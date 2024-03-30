g

The centre-half made the squad for the final match before the international break after more than five months out with a hamstring tear and was expected to be given his first game-time over the Easter schedule.

However, the defender, who turns 30 on Tuesday, damaged the hamstring in his other leg during the fortnight-long lull in Championship action and is now facing another spell on the sidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With only seven matches left, there is a possibility his season is over.

Rotherham United defender Tyler Blackett. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Two other Millers players are also in the treatment room and were missing from Leam Richardson squad for the Good Friday defeat at Preston North End, with centre-back Sean Morrison and right-back Peter Kioso being hit by calf and hamstring trouble respectively.

The head coach refused to put a timescale on a return for any of the trio, saying: “It's day by day at the minute.”

He described Blackett's latest hamstring issue as “a pull”.

Bottom-placed Rotherham, who have been plagued by injuries throughout a campaign in which they have won only seven matches, could be relegated on Easter Monday when they face Millwall at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking of Blackett's misfortune, Richardson said: “It kind of sums up our season.”

Richardson took charge in December and the squad has continued to be affected by injuries in the same manner it was when Matt Taylor was in the hot-seat.

The poor state of the pitches at the club's Roundwood base have been partially blamed for the situation and remedial work to address the inadequate drainage there is set to take place.

“It's been tough because you want to pick the same team, train a certain way and be fundamentally sound with the repetition of habits,” Richardson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But since I've been in we've not often filled a bench, we've hardly had the same team on the pitch twice. These are the challenges we need to address.