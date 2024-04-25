The return of 'Tiger' ... and the rather well-known Rotherham United fan who's very pleased about it
The WhatsApp message, complete with musical-note emojis as it revived a memorable Tivoli End chant from yesteryear, popped up on Kev Johnson's phone.
Kev is the man behind the 'Millers Legends' nights and he'd just gone public with the fact that one of Rotherham United's most famous sons would soon be back in town.
Four of these events have been held in the past, all in support of Rotherham Hospice, and a fifth is coming up in June at AESSEAL New York Stadium.
The star turn will be Towner, the little winger whose twinkling feet mesmerised Millers fans for an unforgettable spell during the early 1980s and made him a club legend.
He was the lord of Millmoor and to this day older followers still speak in reverential tones about the attacker everyone knows as ‘Tiger’.
There wasn't a full-back in the third tier and barely any in the second that Towner, bandy-legged and socks around his ankles, couldn't skip by.
The rest of the line-up on a night that will be filled with questions, answers and laughs is pretty tasty too. Former players Daniel Nardiello, Vance Warner and Ryan Cresswell complete the panel for an occasion that is already close to selling out.
“I think it's a perfect mix,” said Kev whose earlier efforts have led to around £40,000 being handed over to the hospice.
“Tiger is probably the best winger ever to grace Millmoor. My phone blew up when I announced he'd agreed to take part.”
The evening, in New York's 300-capacity banqueting suite, will witness the renewal of one of one of the most productive partnerships in Millers history.
In the 1980/81 Division Three (now League One) title-winning campaign and the season after, Towner supplied the ammunition for centre-forward Ronnie Moore to pull the trigger as the pair formed a deadly double act.
Moore, who went on to manage Rotherham as successfully as he'd played for them, will, as usual, be in attendance and will no doubt have a few Tiger stories to tell.
Only a handful of £30 tickets remain for Friday June 21 so don't waste any time in emailing Kev at [email protected] if you don't want to miss out.
There will be food, drink, live music, auctions, a magician and a raffle while an added bonus will be the presence of legends from previous events, including Lee Frecklington, Guy Branston, Martin McIntosh and Mark Todd, who enjoyed their experience so much that they're returning to sit at supporters' tables.
By the way, Tiger was buzzing when he was told by Kev about that WhatsApp message.
The reason? It came from Millers fanatic and former World Cup Final referee Howard Webb.