Rotherham United's Lenny Agbaire gets injured at Cardiff City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United have considered the pitches at their Roundwood base and made forensic checks on their training statistics during a probe into the amount of injuries they have suffered since players reported back for pre-season in June.

The number of men to have missed matches runs into double figures and no-one is more concerned about that situation than manager Matt Hamshaw and his staff.

After all the analysis, the boss believes that simple bad luck is the main reason for the crowded treatment room.

Speaking at Roundwood late last week, he said: “Obviously, me being who I am, I look through everything that we've been doing and what we've not been doing, what we could get better at and what we can't get better at.

“Fans will ask if there is anything we can do differently, whether that be some kind of training or a change to the pitches. Look, we've all sat in here and wondered about pitches, whether that's the one at New York Stadium or the ones here. We've had that investigation process.

“The game's getting quicker, there are more athletes in the game now, there's a lot more data-driven science. We have data for everything, and it would be remiss of me to not go back through it all. We have gone back through it and there's nothing we've found, really, other than we've been unlucky.

“People will read this and go: ‘Well, that's a load of rubbish.’ But we have the keys to the data, we look at everything that we do. We feel a little bit hard done to. We feel like we could do with a little bit of luck at some point.”

There is a slight crossways slope on the two Roundwood pitches and there has been unsubstantiated conjecture that it could be placing extra strain on players' bodies.

It didn't stop the club winning five promotions in a decade between 2013 and 2022, however, and the playing surfaces are better than they have ever been following a near-£300,000 upgrade at the end of last season.

Also, more than half of the injuries this term have occurred during matches and not in training sessions.

Hamshaw has previously stated that the Millers have to 'train to the strongest, not the weakest'. That might have given the impression that the demands on all members of his squad are similar, but he has made it clear that that isn't the case.

“People think that we treat everyone exactly the same – we don't,” he said. “Some players' workload is between 20 to 25 kilometres a week. For some others , it is higher than that. Others will do less than that because we know the bodies can't tolerate it.

“Everybody's got their own programmes. We look at everything: who they are, what they are, how they move. If they need X, Y and Z, we provide X, Y and Z to them to allow them to be at their best on matchdays.

“Ross (Burbeary, head of performance) is really good at his job, as are the medical staff. We have daily meetings about loadings and what that looks like for this player or that player. Every player is working to their individual maximum.

“The lads who don't train as hard as some of the others are still doing work, just doing work in different ways. That might be on a bike or through swimming, for example. You'll see Jordan Hugill and Liam Kelly on a bike on a Monday covering distance, but they won't be on their feet.”

The boss took the hot-seat in April – after two poor seasons under previous regimes – and bluntly admits that he would like to make Roundwood sessions even tougher than they have been since his appointment.

“I made no secret when I came in as manager that we were going to work hard and we were going to have a Rotherham team that left everything out there," he said. “So we have upped training, but we need to up training even more. People will be like: ‘Whoa, whoa, don't do that.’

“If you look at our sprint distance and our total distance covered over the previous few years, they've not been good enough. You don't win games of football by not running anymore. Those days have gone.

“We have to manage it the best way we possibly can. We have to look after individuals. We have done that and we've still got injuries.

Happily, the injury situation is beginning to ease. Some players have already returned to action and others are due to be available for selection again shortly, which gives Hamshaw hope for the future.

“I think that, when we get people back, we will look a really strong team,” he said.