New Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

“IT'S about giving your all, being 100 per cent committed, going into tackles, winning your headers, being positive on the ball, being forward thinking. You have to know what it means to play here, you have to earn the respect of the fans.”

Matt Hamshaw had just been asked to define Rotherham United's DNA, that intangible sense of togetherness that took them to three promotions in five years before going horribly missing in the last two seasons.

The new Millers boss – a coach during that triple rise from League One – wasn't expecting the question. It came, unprompted, from the floor during a forum at AESSEAL New York Stadium late last month. He spoke off the top of his head and from the bottom of his heart.

“Not every lad who plays for this amazing club is a Rotherham United fan. I have to instil that in them, I have to make them understand what it means to supporters and transmit that into the changing room.”

Dan Gore could be a big player for Rotherham in 2025/26. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Hamshaw's first full season as a manager is upon us. An eight-game cameo of four wins and two draws in the final eight matches of last term whetted the appetite. Top-six form then, how he'd love the same now.

Not that he's promising it. The 43-year-old is too canny, too contained to get involved in that kind of rhetoric.

What he is pledging in the early stages of a process he describes as “a reset” of the club is organisation, transparency and a team that, week in, week out, will be – in his own words – the best version of itself.

The reports emerging from the club's training complex are encouraging. Roundwood is a happy, vibrant place once more. Players are motivated, sessions are detailed and purposeful, set-pieces are a key focus. The workload is heavy but the mood is light.

Lenny Agbaire has shown encouraging form in the early days of his Rotherham United career. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“I've never known a pre-season like it,” said trialist Josh Benson with a weary, strained smile as he earned himself a contract.

Recruitment was slow to start with, then excitingly fast as months of behind-the-scenes work culminated in six arrivals in the space of ten days.

At the time of writing, eight fresh faces are through the door, with more to come. The oldest two are 25 and the youngest three just 20 as Hamshaw takes the Millers back to the approach that served them so well when he was a lieutenant of Paul Warne's.

“The players we had success with then, most of them were good ages, most of them had known failure and had points to prove.” he said. “We have to be like that again.”

The accepted wisdom would be to entice potential signings with a tour of New York prior to introducing them to a training complex that now has two superb pitches but lacks the raft of facilities some of Rotherham's rival clubs enjoy.

Hamshaw does it the other way. “We get them into Roundwood first,” he said, adding bluntly: “If it isn't for them, they can do one.”

Of the new boys, midfielders Dru Yearwood and Benson know the division and should prosper if they stay fit while Lenny Agbaire needs guidance but has every physical attribute necessary to make himself a fixture at the heart of the defence.

Another midfield newcomer, Kian Spence, looks ready to make his mark in League One after being a stand-out performer in the division below and his ‘legs’ as the club's fittest player will be missed as his damaged hamstring tendon heals.

A fourth midfielder, Dan Gore, has a Manchester United upbringing and the class to match that pedigree. If he finds his best form, he could be one of the most effective players in the third tier.

Not every incoming will come good, of course. “If you can get your recruitment two-thirds right, you're a long way there,” Hamshaw said.

Wide man Marvin Kaleta is just out of his teens, raw, fast and champing at the bit to make his mark.

Goalkeeper Ted Cann has size but no EFL experience and is something of an unknown quantity. He's here to put pressure on Cameron Dawson who had moments of true excellence in his debut year last season but has yet to convince on a consistent basis.

Wing-back/centre-back Denzel Hall doesn't have a lot of games on his CV but some of those he has played in have been at the very highest level in Holland.

The boss ‘gets’ what's required. This is the boyhood Millers fan who used to sit on the shelf at the back of Millmoor's Tivoli End, the fresh-faced kid who pretended to be Bobby Williamson in his back garden.

As a young supporter, he made the midweek trip to Carlisle United for an Auto Windscreens Trophy clash in 1996. “We had Cumberland sausage on the way up,” he said. “It's amazing what you remember. We got in at 4am.”

Meanwhile, on that June evening at New York, he continued to press home to the audience what DNA means to him.

“We have to have fire, we have to have intensity. I want us to have a team that we can all be proud of, a team that the fans know are giving everything. Players coming here for a last pay day, that's not happening anymore.”

He's pleased to have some of the pros he inherited at his disposal and, particularly, has high hopes for Joe Powell, a playmaker he believes is blessed with Championship quality.

With the right coaching, all of the players left over from last season can be “20 to 30 per cent better”, Hamshaw reckons.

Up front, where at least one reinforcement is required, Rotherham need Sam Nombe to stay clear of injury and Jordan Hugill to put 18 torrid months behind him and produce nine ones of the real him before his contract expires.

The former could be a 20-goal hitman while the latter has responded to the new regime and through pre-season has restored some of his old drive and attitude to his play.

Hamshaw loves a wing-back and has spoken of his penchant for a 3-5-2 shape; or maybe, to be more precise, 3-1-4-2 as Dru Yearwood or Liam Kelly are likely to ‘sit’.

“Formations may change,” the manager said. “Principles are pinned.”

Overseeing it all is the Millers mafia, that quartet of characters who all have such strong ties to the club.

Hamshaw offers an intelligent football mind, a UEFA Pro Licence, calm and a conscience. Like the players brought in, he's a good age: old enough to be an experienced coach, young enough to remember the challenges of being a player.

His number two, Dale Tonge, spent his best playing days with Rotherham before also going on to earn his Pro Licence and burnish his coaching reputation at Peterborough United. Warne spent years wanting to add the former full-back to his New York coaching staff but the budget wouldn't allow it.

Goalkeeper guru Andy Warrington, a veteran of more than 200 Millers appearances as a shot-stopper, has been there and done it before under Warne and is now hoping to be there and do it again with Hamshaw as his boss.

Then there is the legend that is Richard Wood. The only person not talking up Wood's impact since the end of his playing days and appointment as a coach is the modest Wood himself. Young Agbaire has no better role model to learn from and is already benefiting from one-to-one sessions.

The presence of that foursome – along with recently-returned head of performance Ross Burbeary – is more important than that of any player.

So, let battle commence. Now that the wealth of Birmingham City and Wrexham has left the division, League One doesn't look quite as tough as last season but will still be hotly contested.

Saturday brings the big kick-off and the visit of newly-promoted Port Vale who are on the up and prepared to spend to keep it that way. They will be difficult opening-day opponents because of the momentum and big away following that will accompany them.

Hamshaw is making no complaints about his budget but how he must wish it was at the level of the one enjoyed by his predecessor 12 months ago.

A top-10 place in a campaign of change and consolidation would be a real achievement. Optimism had built through pre-season before a heavy and sobering loss at League Two Accrington Stanley in the final friendly raised more questions than it delivered answers.

At present, the Millers look too weak at the back and don’t have enough options up front to mount a serious challenge.

Most fans, I suspect, would settle for evidence of a squad playing for the badge and a feeling of restored unity between the pitch and the stands, along with signs of solid, sustainable progress and a club rediscovering itself.

The boss's buy-in is total. At the forum, he concluded his rousing declaration about DNA.

“Some managers use the job for their own personal satisfaction. This club means too much to me for me to be like that. What we're trying to build is not going to be done quickly, we're building towards something special.

“It's important that we keep striving to do that. If results go well, great, but I won't get carried away. If we lose the first three games, I won't go away from doing the things that I think will make this club right again.”

Rotherham people responded to a Rotherham man. It brought a round of applause.