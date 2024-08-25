Mallik Wilks was lying on the ground and beating the turf in fuming exasperation.

Rotherham United's Mallik Wilks slams the turf after being denied a goal at Wycombe Wanderers. Picture: Jim Brailsford

IT rained continually on the M1, it rained continually on the M40, it rained continually all the way down to Wycombe Wanderers.

Yet it never rained goals for Rotherham United on another day of frustration. It should have. But it didn't. That kind of thing simply isn't happening for the Millers right now.

Thus, a team with more goal attempts this season than any other in the division lost for the second time in three League One outings and have yet to score in third-tier combat.

They've taken only one point from a possible nine. That kind of thing can happen even to side tipped to be among the promotion contenders and particularly to one that has undergone a summer rebuild.

But not a single goal from 52 efforts? Crazy.

Manager Steve Evans' frustration slipped into exaggeration. “It was total dominance,” he said. “It was total dominance first half, total dominance second half.”

It wasn't quite like that, but you got his drift. His team should have won.

New boy Mallik Wilks could have had a hat-trick, Sam Nombe and Hakeem Odoffin could each have scored twice, summer signing Joe Powell could have opened his account, Rotherham could have had the game wrapped up before the home side even thought about emerging victorious.

Rotherham United fans at Wycombe Wanderers. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“When my team is playing like that and we're making chances and we don't take any, of course I'm down,” Evans said.

“Nobody beats themselves up more than me when we lose a match, but I go away from here tonight knowing we have good players in the dressing room.

“We were never stretched at any time until we went a goal down. We have to look at the positives. There aren't a lot of negatives. The negatives are at the front end of the pitch - we need to score a goal. For sure, we'll play a lot worse and win.”

THE MATCH

Sam Nombe heads home for Rotherham United but his effort against Wycombe Wanderers would be ruled out. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Mallik Wilks was lying on the ground and beating the turf in fuming exasperation.

It was grimly apt because the Millers had been beating at Wycombe's door in a blitz in the opening stages of the second half when a breakthrough simply had to come yet somehow didn't.

Wilks' shot from a tight angle had been a good one but it went unrewarded as it cannoned off goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli, hit a post and bounced to safety.

In the same purple patch, Sam Nombe headed Liam Kelly's cross an inch the wrong side of the post and then sent the away end into ecstasy with a header from Odoffin's supply only for an offside flag to cut short the celebrations.

Wilks, a blistering blend of touch and pace but too keen to go it alone at times, got in on the act again, forcing the save of Saturday's match from Ravizzoli with a vicious 18-yarder that was speeding towards the top corner.

“It's fine margins,” Evans said. “Sam header ... we got the benefit of looking back at the footage on the bench and he's just offside. He's half a shoulder too early. I think that if we go in front, we go on to win comfortably.”

The bad weather hadn't abated until close to kick-off and the Millers skipped and skidded across a wet surface in the first half much better than Wycombe did.

Powell went for goal early on from a free-kick but lacked the power to trouble Ravizzoli, Nombe wasted Kelly's sweet set-up with a mishit, Odoffin rose well only to miss badly as he powered Powell's corner off target and Wilks' curler was kept out by the keeper.

The Millers' superiority continued after the break but as the missed opportunities mounted so, too, did Wycombe's chances of taking something from the encounter.

Dillon Phillips had to go full stretch to tip over an effort from Ipswich Town loanee Cameron Humphreys who'd come on for his Wanderers debut and then got down quickly to parry Jason McCarthy's shot.

He could do nothing in the 70th minute when Jamie McCart erred and Millers old boy Kieran Sadlier played in Humphreys to twist away from Kelly and fire home.

Odoffin, in an unfamiliar right-back role, took man not ball late on and Sadlier picked himself up to smoothly convert the ensuing spot-kick.

“Haks was absolutely brilliant until the penalty,” Evans said. “He probably ruined his 9/10 rating by giving it away. I think it was tiredness.”

“The first goal is a misplaced clearance from Jamie. There are two ways you can then look at it. Should Liam stand up stronger? Yes, he should. But it's a good piece of skill. Sometimes you just have to say that.

“We had good pieces of skill in their box. The difference is, we didn't then put the ball into the net.”

Between the goals there'd been two more shots from Wilks - once when he should have set up the unmarked Jordan Hugill rather than send the away fans ducking for cover - while one last opportunity for Odoffin went begging.

It was put to Evans that the Millers' surprise position in the bottom four was down purely to bad luck.

“Listen, you have to make your own luck in this game,” he responded. “If you don't take your chances when you're totally on top, you put yourself at risk. We turn around at half-time at 0-0 when we should be 3-0 ahead.”

THE STATS

Thirteen, 20, 19 ... that's how many goal attempts Rotherham have registered in their opening three league fixtures, two of which have been away from home.

Only leaders Stockport County come close to matching that figure.

“In spells today, we've played as good as we can play,” Evans said. “We've pinned Wycombe back for long, long spells and it's as quiet as I've ever heard their supporters until they scored.”

As Rotherham's followers drifted away from Adams Park trying to make sense of the early-season stats, they had to endure a final indignity as the heavens suddenly opened again, soaking them on their route back to their coaches and cars.

They'd been housed in the WhiffAway Stand, taking its name from proud Buckinghamshire purveyors of waterless urinal technology.

Fifty-two attempts, no goals? Three games, one point?

Someone, somewhere is taking the p*ss.

Wycombe (4-2-3-1): Franco Ravizzoli; Jack Grimmer (Jason McCarthy H-T), Joe Low, Alex Hartridge, Dan Harvie; Josh Scowen, Matt Butcher (Cameron Humphreys 53); Garath McCleary (Gideon Kodua 83), Daniel Udoh, Kieran Sadlier (Tyreeq Bakinson 90+3); Richard Kone (Aaron Morley 53). Subs not used: Laurie Shala, Jaiden Bartolo.

Rotherham (4-3-1-2): Dillon Phillips; Hakeem Odoffin, Cameron Humphreys, Jamie McCart, Reece James; Shaun McWilliams (Jack Holmes 75), Liam Kelly, Joe Powell (Joe Hungbo 84); Mallik Wilks; Jordan Hugill (Jonson Clarke-Harris 83), Sam Nombe. Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Alex MacDonald, Cohen Bramall, Esapa Osong.

Goals: Humphreys 70, Sadlier pen 86 (Wycombe).

Referee: Carl Brook (Sussex).

Attendance: 4,272 (away 600 approximately).