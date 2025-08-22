Rotherham United loan signing Martin Sherif checks out his new surroundings.

NEW boy Martin Sherif could be handed an instant start tomorrow after becoming Rotherham United's 11th summer signing earlier this week.

The Millers are excited about the potential of the 19-year-old striker who has joined the club on a season-long loan from Premier League Everton where he has been a prolific scorer in the youth ranks.

The next step for the youngster is gaining senior experience and he may be plunged straight into League One action when Wigan Athletic come calling at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“Everybody has to start somewhere,” said manager Matt Hamshaw. “I wouldn't bring a player into the building if I didn't think he could go into the first team.

“He'll bring a youthfulness to the team. Will he have odd 'drops'? Of course he will. That's what happens with younger players. The longer-term thinking with Martin is that he'll develop and his consistency levels will improve, hence why Everton have let him out on loan.”

Sherif, who was born in Liberia, raised in Holland and joined the Toffees when he was 13, turned down interest from nine other teams as he chose S60 as his new home.

Hamshaw made his name as a youth coach after hanging up his playing boots and believes that such a background helped to persuade the former Holland under-17 international to opt for the Millers.

“Me working with younger players, that was something that stood out to him,” the manager said. “I'm really appreciative of the fact that Everton have trusted us with his development. He will be a big player for them in the future.”

Rotherham hope to have another centre-forward, Kion Etete, available. The Cardiff City's loanee is undergoing a fitness test today after the minor groin injury he suffered at Stevenage on August 9.

Hamshaw is expecting to see Joe Powell back to his best following the midfielder's absence from the side at Cardiff City last weekend so he could be at the birth of his child.

The 26-year-old was a standout performer in the boss's first eight games in charge in the latter stages of last season but hasn't hit the same heights in the early stages of the new campaign.

“Congratulations to him and his partner,” Hamshaw said. “We're delighted for them. I think it will release a lot of good energy in Powelly. Obviously, it's been a bit of an anxious time.

“Watching him train this week, it looks like he's got his swagger back and I'm looking forward to seeing that on Saturday.”