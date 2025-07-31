Aghgh: Aghghg. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are in pursuit of a young Premier League striker on the eve of the new League One season and also have a list of other attacking targets as they seek to bolster their under-strength frontline.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Matt Hamshaw, who has only two fit centre-forwards available to him because of injuries, would like to take the teenager on a season-long loan at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

However, the fact that top-flight clubs return to 2025/2026 action a fortnight later than third-tier ones has held up a potential deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham are also eyeing Championship centre-forwards with experience. Again, progress hasn't been as fast as they would have liked as the Champ programme is a week behind League One's big kick-off this weekend.

“It's been frustrating," Hamshaw told the Advertiser. “We thought we were close but deals haven't come off for the reason I've mentioned in previous interviews – the Championship starting a week after League One and the Premier League a week after that.

“Championship clubs have got friendlies this weekend so they don't want to let anybody go just yet.”

The boss would like to add two frontmen to his squad but accepts that one is a more realistic target, with the Millers operating on a smaller playing budget than last summer during the reign of Steve Evans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is remaining open-minded about whether the arrival comes from the Premier League or the division below, and the Advertiser understands that contact has been made with several proven Championship players.

“We're keeping our options open,” Hamshaw said.

Meanwhile, two young strikers already at the club are closing in on comebacks from injury. Ciaran McGuckin (ankle) and Josh Ayres (quad) are due to return to group training next week.

Another forward, Josh Kayode, remains sidelined after minor knee surgery.