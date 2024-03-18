g

The Millers are without a game until Good Friday because of international fixtures and boss Leam Richardson has granted his regular starters some rest and relaxation away from the club's Roundwood complex this week.

However, the players who haven't seen as much match action or are just returning from injuries will be working out as usual.

“We’ve got to look at each case on its own merits,” the head coach said.

“For the lads who have played a lot of minutes, it gives them a bit of time off.

"For the lads who need to get their levels up, we’ve got to make sure we give them their programmes. What we don’t want to do is come back after a few days and have a repetition of injuries.”

Richardson's men are in bottom spot and the boss will be a daily presence at Roundwood. "I’ll be there," he said. "I don’t deserve any treats as yet."

The former Wigan Athletic manager has been in charge of Rotherham for just over three months and was pleased how his squad responded to his encouragement after 5-0 defeats at Coventry City and Norwich City to draw with Huddersfield Town last Saturday.

“The players are looking around for help and it’s important you’ve got the leadership skills and right vocabulary to make them believe,” he said.

“It's easy to dive for cover and find excuses for certain things. That is something which I won’t allow.

“We’ve been in a moment since I have been here. We need to come out of it knowing more about ourselves and representing ourselves better so we don't come back to this point again.”