YOUNG attacker Ciaran McGuckin will finally be allowed to leave Rotherham United on loan if new boss Leam Richardson can do enough business in the January transfer window.

g

The Northern Ireland under-21 international was due to move last summer and further his development with a club lower down the pyramid when Matt Taylor was still manager.

However, the Championship Millers' crowded treatment room has meant the prospect, who turned 20 on December 30, has had to remain at AESSEAL New York Stadium to offer cover as a substitute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richardson is planning to recruit this month and the hope is that a combination of new arrivals and players returning from injury will provide enough numbers for him to name a matchday 20 and free up McGuckin to depart.

Ciaran McGuckin in action in Rotherham United's Championship clash at Sunderland back in August. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“It's important that all players play football on a Saturday afternoon and a Tuesday night, no matter what age they are,” said the head coach who succeeded Taylor on December 11.

“They'll only improve by doing that. Ciaran needs to be out there playing football.”

The Leeds-born striker, who came through Rotherham's youth ranks and is in his second year as a professional, came close to joining National League Rochdale in pre-season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Millers would like to place him with a League Two side if possible and if that is to happen the deal would have to be finalised before the February 1 11pm deadline. A switch to a non-league team could happen outside of the window.

The player made three Championship appearances - all as a sub - and had two League Cup outings before the end of August but has been restricted to bench duty for the last four and a half months.

Speaking earlier in the season, McGuckin, who can also operate as a midfielder, said: “I'm ready for whatever comes. The stage I'm at now, the most important thing is game-time.

“If I'll get more game-time by going out on loan then that's something I'm more than happy to do.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He enjoyed a successful spell at National League North Scarborough Athletic in 2022/23 when the Seadogs finished only a point outside the play-off places.

“There's no under-23s side here so you know your journey, as a young lad, will be to go out on loan in non-league where you get toughened up a little bit,” he said.