Rotherham United centre-half Jake Hull.

​​DEFENDER Jake Hull may go out on loan to put himself in the shop window before the expiry of his Rotherham United contract in the summer.

Manager Steve Evans says that non-league sides are keen on the services of the centre-half who has been fit for around a fortnight after being sidelined by an injury.

The Millers boss isn't ruling out the 23-year-old remaining at AESSEAL New York Stadium beyond this season if he catches the eye between now the close of the campaign.

But the likelihood is that the 23-year-old, who proved his EFL worth in a successful League Town spell with League Two Hartlepool in 2022, will depart for a fresh challenge at the end of his contract.

Evans said: “A couple of non-league clubs have asked about Jake's availability. That decision will lie with him.

“I had a chat with him in my office and we both spoke about him needing to play some football.

“He needs to play some football for himself and he needs to play some football so that we – myself, Paul (number two Raynor) and the staff here – can make a judgement on him.”

Hull moved from Sheffield United to Rotherham's youth ranks and was given a first taste of senior action by Paul Warne in 2021.

He scored twice in three EFL Trophy outings before heading to the north east where he impressed in seven games for Pools.

The Millers gave him a three-year deal in the summer of 2022 but the managers since Warne – Matt Taylor, Leam Richardson and Evans – have left him out of the first-team frame.

He has spent time on loan at non-league Boston United and Buxton FC and wasn't named on the squad list Rotherham submitted to the EFL after the close of last month's transfer window.

“He's keen, he's humble, he's a great lad,” Evans said. “If you're in our position, you're looking for him to go to a Buxton or wherever, play games, be a real leader in those teams and come back ready to play for us.

“We've not seen him in games enough. Training tells you so much. But nothing beats the cut and thrust of making decisions in games.”