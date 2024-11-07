Former Rotherham United boss Alan Stubbs.

OAKWELL ... it can be a graveyard for an opposition manager.

That big away end, positioned right next to the tunnel.

If things go awry for the visiting team, it's a flashpoint waiting to happen.

It spelled the beginning of the end for Rotherham United boss Alan Stubbs back in 2016.

A humiliating 4-0 defeat for his side was bad enough, then he had to run the gauntlet of 4,000 Millers fans waiting for him at the final whistle.

“Bring it on,” he said of supporters' opprobrium. Eight games later, he was gone.

You can lose some matches and survive. You can't lose the fans and hope to stay on.

Rotherham head to Oakwell tomorrow night seeking their first triumph there for more than half a century.

It's an amazing statistic that they haven't won on Barnsley turf since a 1-0 success in the League Cup in 1971.

Their last league victory, in the old Division Three, came by the same scoreline two years earlier.

After the Millers' faltering start to their League One campaign and their insipid loss to fourth-tier Cheltenham Town in the FA Cup last weekend, the contest takes on more significance than a November fixture normally would.

They are in 14th spot, six places and five points below the Tykes. Against, their opponents have been far better on the road than on home soil.

A win for Rotherham and recent unease will subside, leaving the club with a two-week break in which to take stock and go again with a play-off place still in sight.

Lose and it's a long, long fortnight.

Lose badly and that big away end will have something to say.

*****************

ONE TO WATCH

Davis Keillor-Dunn joined Barnsley from Mansfield Town towards the end of the summer transfer window for around £750,000 and has scored four times in ten appearances. The Sunderland-born attacking midfielder started out at Scottish club Ross County. Now aged 26, he scored 22 times in 51 outings last term to help fire the Stags to promotion from League Two.

FORM GUIDE

Barnsley: LWDWLW

Millers: WDLLWL

Barnsley won their last league outing 2-0 at Shrewsbury Town before a 3-1 FA Cup away victory at Port Vale on Saturday.

PAST MEETINGS

Apr 24 2021, Championship: Barnsley 1 Millers 0

Dec 29 2020, Championship: Millers 1 Barnsley 2

Michael Smith

Jan 28 2017, Championship: Millers 0 Barnsley 1

Aug 27 2016, Championship: Barnsley 4 Millers 0

Nov 19 2005, League One: Barnsley 1 Millers 1

Shaun Barker

Oct 25 2005, League One: Millers 0 Barnsley 1

OPPOSITION BOSS

After a playing career as a midfielder, including a spell at hometown club Mansfield Town, Darrell Clarke cut his managerial teeth with Salisbury City and went on to be boss of Bristol Rovers, Walsall, Port Vale and Cheltenham Town before Barnsley appointed him in May. Rovers were relegated to the National League on his watch but he then took them to League One and also won a promotion to the third tier with Vale. The 46-year-old suffered the drop to League Two with Cheltenham.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

Thomas Kirk is a relative newcomer to the EFL. This is only his third season there and already he has been given Championship appointments. Most of his games still come in Leagues One and Two and tomorrow's clash will be his first experience of Rotherham match. From Yorkshire, he is the chief executive officer of estate agents Preston Baker. He has shown 41 yellow cards and no reds in eight outings this term.

THE ODDS

A Barnsley triumph is 13/10 and a Rotherham victory 19/10, with a draw being offered at 11/5. 62 games between the clubs since 1919 have brought 20 wins for the Millers and 25 for the Tykes.