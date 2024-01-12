A SECOND injury suffered by Fred Onyedinma was behind the decision to end the attacker's loan spell with Rotherham United, it has been revealed.

The winger was recovering from a hamstring problem suffered in November when he broke down during his rehabilitation with a new complaint that will sideline him for a further significant period.

That led to his return this week to parent club Luton Town after they and the Millers mutually agreed that that was the best course of action.

“It’s just been unfortunate with the injuries he’s got," said Rotherham head coach Leam Richardson. “He picked up another injury which will see him out for some weeks.”

Fred Onyedinma in action for Rotherham United against Leeds United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The Millers plan to recruit during the January transfer window and Onyedinma's departure is set to lead to another loanee coming to AESSEAL New York Stadium to reinforce the numbers for the battle for Championship survival.

“After discussions with the player himself - which is the most important thing - and the club, it was decided that it was the best thing all around that we freed that loan space up to hopefully add to the squad where people can help us in the here and now rather than in seven or eight weeks' time,” Richardson said.

Onyedinma was the second loanee to depart this week, following Wolves opting to recall right-back Dexter Lembikisa whose next loan destination could be Scottish Premiership side Hearts.

“I want to thank both players for the time and effort they put in with us and I also thank their parent clubs for allowing them to come us," said Richardson.