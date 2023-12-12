New Rotherham United head coach Leam Richardson shows off his Millers colours. Picture: Jim Brailsford

That's Leam, not Liam, by the way.

"How often do you see your name spelled wrongly?" he was asked.

“It's my mum's fault,” he grinned. "She chose it and gets the blame! She still has a little chuckle about it. I continued the tradition with my own two kids, though, so I can't complain too much.”

The 44-year-old was speaking at AESSEAL New York Stadium early on Monday evening having just been named as the successor to Matt Taylor.

He'd come into the boardroom on the top floor of AESSEAL New York Stadium and introduced himself individually to all of the journalists there. The Advertiser were represented, so to the Yorkshire Post. Radio Sheffield were in attendance, as were Calendar TV.

The persona was warm, the handshake strong, the eye contact direct. He had a bit of presence about him and the whitest teeth this side of Grant Hall.

The former Wigan Athletic manager was taking over a team in bottom spot and he and his new employers face a daunting task in trying to stay in the Championship.

“I'd like to think I bring many qualities as a person, as a manager, as a man-manager, as a coach, as a person who can get the best out of people and build an environment that suits the club,” he said.

“I want people to represent what the badge means, what the club means to the community.

“We're not silly enough to not know it will be a really challenging period, but it's one we feel we can take by the scruff of the neck and push forward with.”

The atmosphere was as relaxed as the surroundings were comfortable but no-one was hanging around.

After a long wait for a new boss to be appointed, things were now moving quickly. The message had gone out to various media folk in mid-afternoon: would they be available for a press conference in only two hours' time?

Tea and coffee were available but no-one was pouring a cup. It was straight down to business.

“I've been here about an hour and half!” he said. “I've managed to have only ten or 15 minutes with the players and staff.

“I'm very aware that there are some good, professional people at the club who've done some very good work. It's important I'm in the building. It's important that the players and staff know that. We'll go from there.”

He sat talking, flanked by head of recruitment Rob Scott to his right and chief operating officer Paul Douglas to his left. Chairman Tony Stewart was otherwise indisposed.

He was sharply dressed in a crisp white shirt, club tie, black jumper and suit and matching shoes with an immaculate gleam.

It was a less casual look than the one he'd sported earlier in club photographs announcing his arrival. Now his job was to smarten up the Millers in the 26 matches they had left to escape the drop zone.

“My priorities? Win some games of football,” he said. “Work hard, put a level of effort and endeavour into our performances and give real clarity to what we want to do.

“Will that happen overnight? We'll see. Have we've got a really honest group of players and group of staff with a really honest fanbase to go with it? Absolutely. If we maintain what we have and evolve, we'll move forward.

“Can we commit to each other? Can we commit to every day? Can I commit to the players and vice versa? Can we maintain our level of home performance and have a shift in mentality from our home form to the away form?

“It's important we amalgamate all those things and become a really good, strong, happy version of ourselves."

It felt like Rotherham had made a strong choice. Other candidates had been in front of him during the month between Taylor's sacking and his arrival but that was of no concern to him.

“There will always be other parties. I take no notice," he said. "I've got something to prove only to myself. I've got my own professional pride.”

He stayed afterwards and chatted off the record for a while. Then, bidding cheery farewells, he headed off for the half-hour drive home to Wakefield where wife Jade, son Jeorge and daughter Florense - yes, Jeorge and Florense - were waiting.

It had been a good first impression.

