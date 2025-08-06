Rotherham United's Joe Rafferty (back, right) drops a broad hint out in Portugal.

A FEW beers had been consumed and Joe Rafferty wasn't even aware he was advertising the fact he was Rotherham United's new skipper.

The players were enjoying a well-earned last night off after an arduous training camp in the heat of Portugal's Algarve and were out on the town.

A bunch of Millers fans happened to be in the same bar and soon a group photograph emerged that included the defender jauntily sporting a nautical captain's cap.

“I didn't actually know it was on my head for a while,” he grins. “We were all having a good time and stuff. I think it was Joe Powell who put it on me. I certainly hadn't gone out and bought one. That was down to someone else.”

It was a fun moment in a fun evening but Rafferty is taking his new role very seriously.

“It's a massive honour for me,” he says. “I'm over the moon with it. I've taken it upon myself this season to be one of the main people, making sure standards are set for what will hopefully be a very positive campaign.

“I didn't enjoy last season at all, but I don't want to dwell on that.”

Last season was the one in which Rotherham under-performed and never delivered on then-boss Steve Evans' pledge to contend for League One promotion.

This term, under Matt Hamshaw, began in winning fashion as the Millers saw off opening-day visitors Port Vale at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Rafferty was fired up by the responsibility of wearing the armband, producing one of his best displays since his move north from Portsmouth last summer and setting up a goal for Sam Nombe with a superb cross.

Now he's looking forward to leading to being at the head of the line for a second time as the Millers walk out at Stevenage on Saturday.

Hamshaw chose the 31-year-old Liverpudlian for the role because he's an experienced pro, a talker, a shouter, someone who will direct others while also focusing on his own game.

“I've always been vocal and just gone more that way over the last few years,” says the player. “It come from understanding the game more.

“I live and breathe the game, I want to know everything. Once I understand things, I like to make sure everyone else knows things. I'm probably the most vocal one in the changing room. That's the way I like it.

“There has to be respect between you and the lads. I think I've got that. The lads respect me and I respect all of them.

“I know I need to perform well every single week and set an example. I'll be demanding of myself out on the pitch, first and foremost, and then I'll be demanding of my teammates. That's a good way to lead.”

Captaincy is new to him but the former Rochdale and Preston North End man has been in a position of influence before.

“At Portsmouth, I was in the leadership group,” he says. “Marlon Pack was captain and we had a group of four or five players. Over the last few years, I've always tried to be a captain without an armband.”

Rafferty believes that Rotherham could have a good year. It might take time for a younger squad containing a double-figure number of new arrivals to gel, but strong foundations were laid in a tough build-up during which running distances at times nudged 50 miles a week

“I handled pre-season really well, to be honest,” he says. “The game has changed since I started out. Then, you'd have six/seven weeks off and not do much.

“That's not the case now. You do a lot of sessions in the summer. On my holidays, I was getting up in the morning and running and doing sessions set by Ross (head of performance Burbeary).

"We came back and had a tough first few days before we went to Portugal. It was hard but do-able. The one thing we could all improve on from last season was fitness. This season there should be no excuses in terms of that.

“We believe we're as fit as anyone in this league. That gives us massive confidence. I don't think any team will be running all over us. It's down to us to run all over them.”

Rafferty has twice been promoted in the past, with Rochdale and Portsmouth. His manager at New York is refusing to mention the 'p' word, but there's no such caution from the skipper.

“What does a good season look like for me? On a personal level, promotion,” he says. “It's the reason why I came to this club. I want to play all of the season and I want to go up. Promotion is the main goal.

“I think that League One will be a lot tighter this year. Birmingham City ran away with it last season. There will be a lot more close games.

“The quality of the teams that have come up (Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale, Bradford City and Wimbledon) is stronger than the ones that went down (Crawley Town, Bristol Rovers, Cambridge United and Shrewsbury Town).

“It doesn't look like there's a standout team, nobody you'd say is going to romp home. It's up to us to be on top of those tight games and really go and try to achieve something."

Meanwhile, the whereabouts of the cap is shrouded in mystery. It certainly didn't come back on the plane and end up in the Rafferty household.

“No, I don't know where it went, to be honest with you,” he laughs. “Maybe Powelly can tell you.”

No headwear then, just a head for leading.