The most recent fitness update on Rotherham United loan youngster Dan Gore
The 20-year-old Manchester United midfielder suffered a February foot injury only one game into his time with the Millers and headed back to Old Trafford for treatment.
Speaking last Friday, two days before his second reign at AESSEAL New York Stadium came to an end, Evams said he was expecting the player to return to the Rotherham camp early this month.
“Dan is running on the ‘Ultra G’ this week and is on the grass next week,” he told the Advertiser. “The medical team at Man Utd want to give him a full week on the grass. If he clears that, he will be back with us.”
An Ultra G is an anti-gravity treadmill that allows users to reduce how much weight they're bearing while they're exercising on it.
Evans added: “He's probably two weeks away from being ready. It would be good to get the kid on the pitch and playing for us.”
Gore's situation is likely to become clearer when new boss Matt Hamshaw is asked for a new update at a press conference tomorrow.
