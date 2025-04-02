The most recent fitness update on Rotherham United loan youngster Dan Gore

By Paul Davis
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 17:37 BST
Dan Gore playing for Rotherham United at Birmingham City. Picture: Jim BrailsfordDan Gore playing for Rotherham United at Birmingham City. Picture: Jim Brailsford
Dan Gore playing for Rotherham United at Birmingham City. Picture: Jim Brailsford
FORMER manager Steve Evans delivered a progress report on the recovery of sidelined loanee Dan Gore before losing his Rotherham United job last weekend.

The 20-year-old Manchester United midfielder suffered a February foot injury only one game into his time with the Millers and headed back to Old Trafford for treatment.

Speaking last Friday, two days before his second reign at AESSEAL New York Stadium came to an end, Evams said he was expecting the player to return to the Rotherham camp early this month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Dan is running on the ‘Ultra G’ this week and is on the grass next week,” he told the Advertiser. “The medical team at Man Utd want to give him a full week on the grass. If he clears that, he will be back with us.”

Dan Gore playing for Rotherham United at Birmingham City. Picture: Jim BrailsfordDan Gore playing for Rotherham United at Birmingham City. Picture: Jim Brailsford
Dan Gore playing for Rotherham United at Birmingham City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

An Ultra G is an anti-gravity treadmill that allows users to reduce how much weight they're bearing while they're exercising on it.

Evans added: “He's probably two weeks away from being ready. It would be good to get the kid on the pitch and playing for us.”

Gore's situation is likely to become clearer when new boss Matt Hamshaw is asked for a new update at a press conference tomorrow.

Related topics:Steve EvansManchester UnitedOld Trafford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice