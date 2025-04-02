Dan Gore playing for Rotherham United at Birmingham City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

FORMER manager Steve Evans delivered a progress report on the recovery of sidelined loanee Dan Gore before losing his Rotherham United job last weekend.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old Manchester United midfielder suffered a February foot injury only one game into his time with the Millers and headed back to Old Trafford for treatment.

Speaking last Friday, two days before his second reign at AESSEAL New York Stadium came to an end, Evams said he was expecting the player to return to the Rotherham camp early this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dan is running on the ‘Ultra G’ this week and is on the grass next week,” he told the Advertiser. “The medical team at Man Utd want to give him a full week on the grass. If he clears that, he will be back with us.”

Dan Gore playing for Rotherham United at Birmingham City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

An Ultra G is an anti-gravity treadmill that allows users to reduce how much weight they're bearing while they're exercising on it.

Evans added: “He's probably two weeks away from being ready. It would be good to get the kid on the pitch and playing for us.”

Gore's situation is likely to become clearer when new boss Matt Hamshaw is asked for a new update at a press conference tomorrow.