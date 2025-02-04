Flashback to November when Rotherham United beat Bradford City in the group stages of the Vertu Trophy. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United will bank a further £50,000 in prize money if they move within one match of another date at Wembley tonight.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The League One Millers take on League Two Bradford City in the Vertu Trophy quarter-finals at AESSEAL New York Stadium having already earned £110,000 from the tournament.

The last time they entered, in the 2021/22 campaign, they lifted silverware at the national stadium be beating Sutton United in the final and they go into the Bantams clash unbeaten in their last 13 outings in the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teams this season receive £20,000 for taking part and then £10,000 for each victory in the three-game group stages.

Flashback to November when Rotherham United beat Bradford City in the group stages of the Vertu Trophy. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Rotherham won all three of those matches and then pocketed £20,000 for seeing off Tranmere Rovers in the Round of 32 and £40,000 by moving on from the Round of 16 at the expense of Chesterfield.

A quarter-final triumph is worth £50,000 and, while there is no money at stake in the semi-finals, the final brings £100,000 for the victors and £50,000 for the runners-up.

If the Millers go on to Wembley glory for a second time in three years, their Vertu Trophy exploits this term will have boosted their coffers by £260,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their impressive unbeaten record stretches back to November 12 2019 when they lost a group-stage contest 3-0 at Lincoln City.

Rotherham won 1-0 at Bradford in November to top this season’s Northern Group H.

The run:

2021/22: Sep 7 - Doncaster 0 Millers 6, Oct 5 - Millers 4 Scunthorpe 1, Oct 26 - Millers 5 Manchester City Under-21s 0, Nov 31 - Millers 1 Port Vale 1 (Millers win penalty shoot-out 5-3), Jan 4 - Crewe 2 Millers 4, Jan 25 - Millers 1 Cambridge 1 (Millers win shoot-out 7-6), Mar 9 - Hartlepool 2 Millers 2 (Millers win shoot-out 5-4), April 3 - Millers 4 Sutton 2.

2024/25: Aug 20 - Millers 2 Mansfield 0, Oct 8 - Millers 3 Newcastle U-21s 1, Nov 19 - Bradford 0 Millers 1, Dec 10 - Millers 3 Tranmere 2, Jan 14 - Chesterfield 0 Millers 0 (Millers win shoot-out 4-3).