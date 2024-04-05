RUFC v Sheff 02.03.2024

The Millers went down with a performance that summed up a season of woe that has brought only four victories and seen them marooned in bottom spot since December.

They haven't been good enough since opening day and offered little attacking threat tonight in a match they had to win to prolong the wait for their fate to be sealed a little longer.

There were boos during the second half at AESSEAL New York Stadium as Leam Richardson's men toiled in vain against opponents fighting for their second-tier survival.

Seb Revan in first-half action for Rotherham United at home to Plymouth Argyle in the Championship. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Rotherham managed to stay up last term but have now gone back down to League One four times in the last seven years.

Fresh from his first goal in senior football earlier in the week, Seb Revan broke forward early on for the Millers and, with some encouragement from the crowd, tried his luck from distance but blazed his effort over the bar.

Hakeem Odoffin was playing a key role for the Millers at the back, making timely blocks and tackles in an even beginning to a contest being shown live on Sky Sports TV.

Plymouth had arrived in South Yorkshire only one place and a single point above the drop zone.

An impressive number of their fans had made the long journey from Devon for an evening kick-off and were making themselves heard on a mild spring evening.

Callum Wright, recalled to the side by interim head coach Neil Dewsnip following Monday's sacking of Ian Foster, headed wide for the visitors as clear sights of goal remained at a premium.

Revan had been looking lively but was guilty of a bad error in the 32th minute that paved the way for Plymouth to take the lead.

He missed a defensive header from Morgan Whittaker's cross, giving Bali Mumba the opportunity at the back post to tuck away a well-taken opener that was only Argyle's third goal in ten matches.

Dewsnip's side had taken the upper hand by then and deserved to be in front.

Rotherham had made two changes to the side that had recorded a first win of 2024 four days earlier against Millwall.

Lee Peltier and Charlie Wyke - a scorer in that 2-1 New York triumph over the Lions - came into the starting 11, with Tom Eaves and Femi Seriki dropping to the bench.

Yet again in an injury-plagued campaign, the Millers were short of a full complement of substitutes.

A superb diving stop from Viktor Johansson denied Whittaker eight minutes after the break while, at the other end, in the 72nd minute, Revan cut inside from the right and forced a sharp reaction from goalkeeper Michael Cooper.

Whittaker and Odoffin traded off-target shots as time began to run out on the Millers.

Late on, Ben Waine broke away for Plymouth but his finish didn't match the quality of his run and gave Johansson an easy save.

Johansson denied Dan Scarr, Waine hit the post on the follow-up and, soon afterwards, was frustrated by more goalkeeping excellence.

They were all better openings than anything the Millers could muster.

Defeat left the gap to safety, with five matches left, at 19 points and the final whistle brought more boos: a sorry soundtrack to a sorry campaign.

Rotherham (3-5-2): Viktor Johansson; Hakeem Odofin, Cameron Humphreys, Lee Peltier (Arvin Appiah 83); Seb Revan, Ollie Rathbone (Cafu 56), Sam Clucas, Andy Rinomhota (Jamie Lindsay 56), Cohen Bramall (Shane Ferguson 78); Charlie Wyke (Tom Eaves 56), Sam Nombe. Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Femi Seriki, Ben Hatton.

Plymouth (3-4-2-1): Michael Cooper; Ashley Phillips, Dan Scarr, Lewis Gibson; Joe Edwards, Jordan Houghton (Brendan Galloway 87), Adam Randell (Adam Forshaw 62), Bali Mumba; Morgan Whittaker (Mustapha Bundu 87), Callum Wright; Ryan Hardie (Ben Waine 75). Subs not used: Conor Hazard, Lino Sousa, Julio Pleguezuelo, Mickel Miller, Matthew Sorinola.

Goals: Mumba 32 (Plymouth).

Referee: Oliver Langford (West Midlands).