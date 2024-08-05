Rotherham United management duo Steve Evans and Paul Raynor. Picture: Jim Brailsford

THE sun hadn't been up for long when Paul Raynor took the chance to reacquaint himself with familiar surroundings.

It was April and the number two had just returned to Rotherham United with manager Steve Evans for a second spell at the helm.

The morning after their appointment had been confirmed, he was first to arrive at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“I came in to train with the guys on the pitch,” he said. “I was here early, before the players and the coaching staff. I had a lovely look around. It felt great.

“It gave me a real buzz to come back. We know the Rotherham fans, we know what they like. They like blood and thunder, they like players who are committed, who run hard, create chances and score goals. We need to get them off their seats and smiling again.”

New York was an old scene for a 58-year-old now part of a management team embracing a new outlook.

It could be combustible, volatile, uncomfortable a decade ago when the pair were leading the Millers from League Two to the Championship. Raynor sometimes played bad cop to Evans' even badder cop.

However, things are no longer how they used to be, the assistant boss explained.

“Players have changed,” he said. “They're brought up differently these days. They come through academies and there's more HR involvement.

“You can't get into them like you used to. You can still gee them up but there's a way to do it. How you do it nowadays is slightly different.

“Players today aren't used to people getting in their faces, so to speak, and shouting. You get a negative reaction and they go into their shells.

“First time around, we could tell Kari Arnason: ‘Pull your bloody finger out.’ He'd get angry and he'd go out there and deliver. It's different now.”

Evans has studied the ways of the country's top clubs as he's modified his approach. Age - he's not far away from his 62nd birthday - and becoming a grandad have added to the mellowing.

“In the last eight or nine years younger players have come through,” he said. “You have to speak to those players carefully, you have to get them back onside. It's wholly changed from where it was.

“I have a way of telling players what they need to hear, which is the truth. They need to understand why they're not in the team, they need to know what they need to do to get in the team.

“That's the direction these kids are getting at your clubs like Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United when they're coming through.

“If they're not getting a game in the under-23s or progressing to the first-team squad, they get told why and they get told in a professional way.

“That's what we've learned over the last five or six years: if that works at the elite level, it can work at our level.”

He and Raynor go back more years than they care to remember.

They came to New York from Crawley Town as a pair and then went on to Leeds United, Mansfield Town, Peterborough United and Stevenage before renewing their links with the club where they've had their happiest times.

The relationship continues to endure as they seek to revive the magic of their 2013 and 2014 promotions.

“We fall out all the time,” Raynor said. “But we generally get the right answers. We thrash it out.

“I'm not a ‘yes’ man, I don't always agree, and that's what the gaffer appreciates. I tell him if I think he's wrong, we'll debate it together and we normally agree he's right in the first place!

“We both like a brand of entertainment that is front-footed and entertaining. We sing off the same hymn sheet.”