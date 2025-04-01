Mallik Wilks on the ball for Rotherham United at Northampton Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

TWO days into his tenure as Rotherham United boss, Matt Hamshaw has his first win on the board.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers responded to the weekend appointment of the manager by giving one of their best displays of the season tonight to return home from Northampton Town with all three points.

Clearly motivated by the presence of a new leader following the sacking of Steve Evans, they dominated the first half and could have been well ahead by the interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side fought back after the break but to no avail and Rotherham fully deserved their triumph.

Mallik Wilks on the ball for Rotherham United at Northampton Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

A Sam Nombe goal, to go with Pelly Mpanzu's first-half strike, put a fair reflection on the scoreline and sparked happy scenes among away supporters who had previously had little to cheer this season.

Victory lifted the Millers two places in League One to 14th spot, and maintained the nine-point gap between them and the relegation zone.

The first sight of goal fell to the visitors in the fourth minute when Liam Kelly wasn't far away with a fizzing effort from distance that just cleared the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They should have gone in front two minutes later when the ball fell to Hakeem Odoffin on the edge of the six-yard box but, with the net gaping, the defender shot too close to Lee Burge.

On the quarter-of-an-hour mark, Odoffin was free again, this time at the back post, and his header brought another save from the goalkeeper.

The Millers were on top and Nombe won the race to a ball over the top only to be denied by a fine stop.

Rotherham, looking slick, sharp, continued to take the game to the home side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A goal had been coming and it duly arrived on 22 minutes when Louie Sibley latched on to a clearance from a corner and his 22-yard shot was smartly diverted in by Mpanzu.

Northampton, who had lost only one of their previous six games, were struggling to cope with Hamshaw's men and the number of Millers opportunities mounted.

Next up, Mallik Wilks twice turned his marker inside out on the right flank but wasted his trickery by shooting tamely at Burge.

Then Sibley drove in from the left and fired off target when he should have cut back the ball to Nombe before Joe Powell curled a free-kick, awarded for the illegal treatment of Wilks, too high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamshaw had gone for a formation that involved a three-man backline, Mpanzu and Reece James as wing-backs and Sibley playing as a ‘10’.

His bench included academy youngsters Harrison Duncan and Kane Richardson. Rotherham old boy Will Hoskins captained Northampton while another former Miller, Tom Eaves, was among the substitutes.

It took until the 54th minute for Northampton to have an attempt on target, Cameron McGeehan's weak shot giving Cameron Dawson no trouble at all.

Dawson's next save, only seconds later, was stunning as he dived full stretch to tip away Hoskins' fierce drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Millers were having to weather a spell of Town pressure as the hour came and went but they doubled their lead in the 65th minute when Nombe turned the ball home from close range following a goalmouth scramble caused by Powell's corner.

McGeehan headed horribly wide soon afterwards, Eaves had a header saved and the game was up for Northampton.

Hamshaw had said his first priority was to ease any concerns of the drop

Mission accomplished on that score, along with the promise of better days ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northampton (3-4-3): Lee Burge; TJ Eyoma (Nesta Guinness-Walker 82), Max Dyche, Luke Mbete (Dara Costelloe 70); Akin Odimayo, Ben Perry, Terry Taylor, Mitch Pinnock, Cameron McGeehan, Sam Hoskins, Tyler Roberts (Tom Eaves 70). Subs not used: Nik Tzanev, Aaron McGowan, Will Hondermarck, Jack Baldwin.

Rotherham (3-4-1-2): Cameron Dawson; Joe Rafferty, Hakeem Odoffin, Cameron Humphreys; Pelly Mpanzu, Liam Kelly, Joe Powell, Reece James; Louie Sibley (Jordan Hugill 73); Sam Nombe (Jack Holmes 90+3), Mallik Wilks (Jonson Clarke-Harris 82). Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Jake Hull, Harrison Duncan, Kane Richardson.

Goals: Mpanzu 22, Nombe 65 (Rotherham)

Referee: Scott Simpson (Staffordshire)

Attendance: 5,720 (339)