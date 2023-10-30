Fred Onyedinma on the ball for Rotherham United against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​The Millers (4-3-3)

Viktor Johansson: 6

No blame attached to him for either of the goals. Decent in everything he did.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dexter Lembikisa: 4

Often offers plenty in attack but his defending needs working on. Gave Anthony Musaba too much space behind him to run in and set up the opening goal. Found wanting on other occasions as the visitors found themselves on the back foot.

Lee Peltier: 6

Advertisement

Advertisement

Never has less than a solid game. Rotherham's best outfield player. He wasn't one of the players manager Matt Taylor accused of hiding.

Sean Morrison: 5

Tired badly towards the end - which is to be expected in only his sixth start in nearly two years because of injuries - but had done okay up to then. Any pace he had has gone but he remains a big penalty-area presence.

Cohen Bramall: 5

Those big, open Hillsborough spaces would have suited him in attack but the Millers seldom managed to release him and he found himself playing as a third centre-half after the switch in formation.

Cafu: 4

Deadly at AESSEAL New York Stadium but has yet to show anything like that form away from home. Not the man you turn to when some defending needs doing. His careless flick gave up possession and led to the second Owls goal.

Christ Tiehi: 5

Advertisement

Advertisement

He made some important defensive contributions but was nowhere near his best.

Ollie Rathbone: 5

A rare bad error when he had options on both sides as he ran into the Wednesday half only to pass straight to a man in a blue-and-white shirt. The Owls broke and a few seconds later his side were behind. A poor display in an otherwise impressive season from the midfielder whose touch was off.

Fred Onyedinma: 5

Game and always looking to get forward. It didn't always come off but he made ground with the ball at times.

Jordan Hugill: 4

Has matches when he 'monsters' defenders, has others where you hardly see him. This was one of the latter.

Arvin Appiah: 4

Advertisement

Advertisement

The man to be taken off when Taylor changed shape. It was a tactical move, not a reflection on his performance, although he'd done little in the 26 minutes he was on the pitch.

The subs

Seb Revan (for Appiah 26): 5

Should have scored when he fired over the bar and also went close with a second effort. Not at his recent standards but not the Millers' worst performer.

Sam Clucas (for Cafu 63): 5

Unable to have much of an impact.

Georgie Kelly (for Tiehi 71): NA

Made a difference. Let the Wednesday defence know he was there and showed quick thinking with an opportunist 50-yard attempt. It drifted wide but at least he was having a go.

Sam Nombe (for Peltier 71): NA

Ran hard but has yet to look anything like a £1-million player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Daniel Ayala, Hakeem Odoffin, Tom Eaves, Ciaran McGuckin.

Wednesday (3-4-2-1): Cameron Dawson 6; Dominic Iorfa 8, Bambo Diaby 7 (John Buckley 74), Di'Shon Bernard 7; Callum Paterson 8 (Pol Valentin 80), George Byers 7 (Will Vaulks 63, 7), Barry Bannan 8, Reece James 7; Josh Windass 6 (Djeidi Gassama 80), Anthony Musaba 9 (John Buckley 74); Michael Smith 8. Subs not used: Devis Vasquez, Michael Ihiekwe, Marvin Johnson, Bailey Cadamarteri, Lee Gregory.

Goals: Smith 10, 37 (Wednesday).

Referee: Andy Davies (Hampshire).

Attendance: 29,038 (3,225).

Opposition view

"It's amazing to be a part of this club. It's amazing to be in the stadium, to see all the fans that are so great. The performance on the pitch was just what we needed. We trained hard for the last ten days and now you see the direction of how we want to play.

"A clean sheet, two goals: a great performance of high intensity against a difficult opponent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We spoke about our plan today. It's about creating a winning mindset and enjoying playing football. We spoke about how we want to play and you always need to first win to create the belief and conviction for the direction.

"I see a team that are ready for a hunt to win balls and it is fantastic."

- Owls boss Danny Rohl

The stats

Possession: Owls 58 per cent, Millers 42

Goal attempts: Owls 14, Millers 6

On target: Owls 5, Millers 0

Corners: Owls 4, Miller 3

Fouls: Owls 9, Millers 16

Final word