The former Millers striker and manager had been out of the professional game for several years and had been focusing on coaching grassroots youngsters and radio punditry.

He enjoyed huge success with Rotherham as a player in the 1980s and then as a boss at the turn of the century.

He is also an heroic figure at Pools – now in the National League – whom he led to a miracle escape from League Two relegation in 2015.

The 71-year-old had been looking for another opportunity in the pro ranks and said today: “It's fantastic to be back at Hartlepool. I've never forgotten my time there. I had a few promotions in my career, but that survival feeling was one of the best emotions I've ever felt.

“The supporters were extraordinary and I’m passionate about the club. I want to see it back where it belongs.

“Often as a manager I would scout players myself, but I’m really looking forward to being able to solely focus on recruitment, giving it my full time and attention.

“We've got a list of targets to look at for the summer and it's important to get some winning players into the squad. It's not just about how good they are on the pitch but what they're like in the dressing room - that's why doing the correct due diligence is vital.”

Moore, nicknamed ‘King’ by Rotherham supporters, was the top scorer when the Millers won promotion to the second tier in the 1980/1981 campaign.

In the first of two spells as manager, he led the club to a double promotion during the famous climb to the second tier.

He went on to manage Oldham Athletic, Tranmere Rovers, Hartlepool and then non-league Eastleigh but always maintained his love for Rotherham and still lives in the town.

Moore has been a regular at Millers matches, home and away, in his role as a co-commentator with BBC Radio Sheffield.

He is equally popular in Hartlepool circles and Pools owner Raj Singh said: “What Ronnie achieved here as a manager puts him in the highest regard and you can tell that he cares deeply about the club and wants it to be successful. That, for me, was very important.

“He also knows this level of football exceptionally well and is based in Yorkshire, allowing him to easily cover the patch south of Hartlepool where a lot of our players can realistically come from.