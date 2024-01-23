Harltlepool Utd v RUFC - Papa John's Trophy semi- Final 09.03.2022

The wing-back has made the switch from the Championship Millers to League One Burton Albion and will remain with the Brewers until the end of the season.

The former Arsenal youngster's contract with Rotherham expires in the summer when he is likely to be released after three years in South Yorkshire.

He failed to establish himself as a first-team regular under Paul Warne while Warne's successor, Matt Taylor, before being sacked, left him off the 25-man squad list for this campaign.

New boss Leam Richardson has named him on the bench during this month's transfer window but hasn't played him.

The player, who turned 25 three weeks ago, said on Burton's website: “I'm really looking forward to getting on the pitch and helping the team have a successful end to the season.

“I'm a wing-back who likes to go forward and to help the attack as well as doing my defensive work. I always give my best on the pitch and I love a tackle as well.”

Bola needs game-time and this is a move that suits all parties.

His last action came in four Rotherham outings in August and, in total, he made 19 appearances in a Millers shirt.

Richardson, who has been in the hot-seat for six weeks, promised to do what he could to end the player's limbo soon after his appointment as Taylor's successor.

“He's a fantastic person, a fantastic professional,” the boss told the Advertiser. “He wasn't named in the 25-man squad but since I've been here he's been a large part of the group.

“He trains every day superbly well. I'll help as much as I can when people are like that.

“Whatever direction it goes in, I'll help him, whether it's playing for Rotherham or playing for somebody else.”

Bola was one of the fittest members of Rotherham's squad and ran the second-fastest mile ever recorded in the time trial that used to be held at the club's Roundwood complex.

His figures of five minutes three seconds were bettered only by midfielder Matt Crooks, the sole Miller to break the five-minute barrier.

Burton manager Martin Paterson said: "Tolaji will add extra quality and will provide competition."