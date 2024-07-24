Rotherham United trialist Jack Holmes. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Steve Evans hasn't ruled out a derby-day second chance for the non-league trialists who played for Rotherham United in midweek.

Young Stamford attackers Jack Holmes and Tobias Liversedge started Tuesday's 3-0 pre-season win over Alfreton after impressing for their parent side against the Millers five days earlier.

The former was a real threat and the latter scored before they were taken off at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evans stopped short of guaranteeing the pair more game-time on Saturday when Sheffield United are the visitors to AESSEAL New York Stadium but neither did he say that their time at the club was over.

Rotherham United trialist Jack Holmes. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Speaking at the Impact Arena after Rotherham's best display of the summer, he said: “Every time we play, young players come to our attention. We've looked at them, we've liked them.

“The plan will be to have a chat with them, and, obviously, we have got a duty to Stamford as well. They've given us permission to play them. Their manager and chairman were brilliant.

“When players are young you look for them to come in and make an impact. I thought both did. They're both kids. They did well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if there was a chance either could be involved against the Blades, he replied: “Yeah, there's no reason why they can't be. I think you have to make sure it's right for them.”

Rotherham United trialist Tobias Liversedge. Picture: Jim Brailsford

On the subject of potentially offering the duo deals, the man who took the hot-seat in April said: “Dare I say it, we've been guilty as a club too many times in the last 18 months of jumping into decisions that proved not to be right.

“We need to make sure when we go to the chairman and the board that we go with a real belief that players have a real part to play in the season ahead. The days of squad-fillers are gone, we don't want squad-fillers.

“Could I see both of those lads making an impact? Yeah, I could. But it has to be right for this club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Exeter City midfield man Harry Kite had his second trial outing against Alfreton, playing in the second half as a ‘10’ and coming close to adding to the two goals he'd scored against Stamford.

Harry Kite who is having a trial with Rotherham United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Rotherham must decide whether to make an offer to the 24-year-old who turned down a new contract with the Grecians after 102 games for his hometown team.

Meanwhile, another trialist, Jared Evans, has left the Millers and returned to his native Scotland after making one appearance, in last Saturday's 1-1 draw at Spalding United.

Evans' intention had initially been to give the 19-year-old midfielder a further opportunity in the youth set-up but that plan has now changed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's gone home,” the boss said. “He's going to go and play in the Border League for a good club. We'll track his progress.

“At this moment, we see him more as part of the youth structure and we had to remind ourselves that our full focus should be on the first team. We've got good people at academy level. They can decide who they sign.”

Lyons hit the bar against Spalding but didn't shine against Southern League Premier Central division opposition.