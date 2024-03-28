g

The summer signing has managed to appear in only six of Rotherham United's 41 fixtures because of a combination of hamstring and hip issues.

He hasn't featured since the turn of the year and is nowhere near a return as the Championship Millers head into the Easter programme of matches at Preston North End tomorrow and at home to Millwall on Monday.

Boss Leam Richardson was asked by the Advertiser if the 32-year-old would play again this term and replied: "I wouldn't like to comment on that.

Rotherham United centre-back Grant Hall. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“It's down to the individual, it's down to the medical team. They've had him way longer than I've been in the building.”

Hall missed more than half of the matches during a season-long loan at AESSEAL New York Stadium in the 2022/23 campaign but impressed when he was available and was given a one-year permanent deal by then-manager Matt Taylor.

Richardson inherited the situation in December and has been able to call on the former Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough man only once, for the trip to Plymouth Argyle five days after his arrival.

The head coach added: “Grant's been available for around 14 per cent of the season, which is frustrating for him, I'm sure.”

Rotherham have only eight games left and if Hall continues to be ruled out he has worn their shirt for the last time as he will be released at the end of his contract.

The defender, who overcame his hamstring problems before being hit by hip trouble, was thought to have been closing in on a comeback around a month ago. However, he suffered a setback that has forced him to spend more time with the medical staff.

There has been progress during the international break, although not enough for him to train with the main group.