Rotherham United's Cohen Bramall. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are in talks with Portsmouth about the potential sale of Cohen Bramall, manager Steve Evans has confirmed.

The move isn't as far down the line as some reports have suggested and the player was still in the Millers camp this morning.

However, the likelihood is that the left-back/wing-back, who has fallen out of favour during his third season at AESSEAL New York Stadium, will be heading to the Championship side before the close of this month's transfer window on Monday at 11pm.

“The clubs are in dialogue,” said Evans early this afternoon. “How far down the road it's gone, I'm not sure.

“I think some people are perhaps running away with themselves. I read one piece this morning that Cohen was travelling to Portsmouth today for a medical. He's just been in my office here at Roundwood and he's been training with us.

“There are talks but nothing has been confirmed. You don't want to lose good players but every player has a value. Cohen is out of contract in the summer so it may be right to sell.”

The boss is seeking to add at least two players to his squad and says that one deal is imminent and a second is in the pipeline.

His top priority is a striker and he also wants another midfield acquisition, following the arrival of Louie Sibley as the first January capture last week.

“We're trying to do some business and we're as close as almost touching it,” he said. “We're close to a couple.”

The exit of Bramall, who was signed for an undisclosed fee from Lincoln City in 2022, would take the number of new-year departures to six and Evans isn't anticipating any more.

“We've had offers for players throughout the month,” he said. “The board have asked me for values on those players and the values have not been met.

“One or two of the younger players may go and get some football but, as far as I'm concerned, no senior players are leaving. We're limited on numbers.”

The Millers are in League One action at Birmingham City on Saturday.