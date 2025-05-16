Rotherham United's Hakeem Odoffin. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United have contingency plans in place as they hold new-deal talks with five players who are at the end of their contracts at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The Millers want to hang on centre-halves Hakeem Odoffin and Cameron Humphreys, strikers Josh Kayode and Ciaran McGuckin and midfielder Hamish Douglas for next season and have made offers to them all.

However, they acknowledge that some of the five players may choose to seek employment elsewhere and they are actively seeking new recruits in those positions.

“We're trying our best to replace the ones who we think might go," manager Matt Hamshaw said. “It's ruthless but we have to look after the club first.”

Rotherham United's Cameron Humphreys. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Odoffin and Humphreys are the headline duo, having given Rotherham commendable first-team service for the last four and three years respectively.

Yet Hamshaw would have no hesitation in signing replacements if the right players are available and has warned again that he won't be kept waiting for answers from the pair.

“We'd like them to stay,” he said. “However, the longer it goes on … we don't want to leave ourselves short because our targets are speaking to other clubs as well as to us.

“People like Haks and Cam, we're always trying to replace them. It sounds brutal but it's true.”

The boss describes the offers on the table for them as ‘good’.

In the case of all five players, Hamshaw says there has been little movement so far.

“There's not much development, as it stands,” he said. “A few have come back saying they want X, Y or Z and negotiations are ongoing.”