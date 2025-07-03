Dan Gore in action for Rotherham United last season. Picture Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are optimistic that Premier League youngster Dan Gore will join them on a second loan deal in time for League One opening day next month.

The Manchester United midfielder impressed in a temporary stint last season even though his time at the club was restricted to only three appearances by injury.

Millers manager Matt Hamshaw is a big admirer of the England youth international and would love to see him return to AESSEAL New York Stadium for the 2025/2026 campaign.

“We're in regular communication with Manchester United,” the boss said. “They're seeing what happens with their pre-season and we'll go from there.

“I think that, if he does come out, we'll be near the front of the race. I'm hoping it's before the start of the season but with these things you never know. It could happen tomorrow, it could happen in three weeks.”

Rotherham kick off their season on August 2 with a home clash against Port Vale - the club where Gore previously had a loan spell before his switch to S60.

Having made only two signings so far this summer, they are in need of recruits, and midfielders, centre-halves and wing-backs top their wanted list.

Gore joined the Millers last January during the managerial reign of Steve Evans. He was sidelined by a hairline fracture to a bone in his foot when Hamshaw took the hot-seat in late March but recovered to play in the final two matches.

He particularly caught the eye in the last-day 2-1 triumph over Peterborough United that marked his first home outing.

“I really like Dan,” Hamshaw said. “I like his attitude, I like his commitment, I like his tenacity, I like his work ethic, I like everything he represents.”

Rotherham open their pre-season programme with a match against local non-league side Parkgate FC at Roundwood tomorrow evening and fly to Portugal the following day for a boot camp.

Hamshaw would have liked further additions to be in place before boarding the plane but no arrivals are thought to be imminent.