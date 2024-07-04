Rotherham United's Ollie Rathbone. Picture: Jim Brailsford

BOSS Steve Evans is closely monitoring Ollie Rathbone and Hakeem Odoffin as the time comes to discuss new deals with the Rotherham United duo.

The Millers exercised their option to extend the midfielders’ contracts by 12 months at the end of last season with a view to negotiating longer-term stays before the start of the 2024/25 League One campaign.

Talks have yet to begin but the situation is set to develop now that the squad have reported back for summer training.

Evans, who has made ten signings already following his April arrival for a second spell in the AESSEAL New York Stadium hot-seat, will watch with interest how Rathbone and Odoffin respond to the period of change.

“We have to see the right things as a new management team,” he said. “I know Haks and Ollie from seeing previous games, but I’m really keen to see what they're about with the new group.

“I expect big things from both. If they deliver that, I think the rest will take care of itself. It has to be right for the players and it has to be right for us as a club. We've got lots of time in pre-season to have a chat with those boys.”

Rathbone, now aged 27, was brought to New York from Rochdale by Paul Warne in 2021 and was a standout performer in the ensuing League One promotion push and the following season's Championship survival.

He didn’t consistently hit the same heights last term as Rotherham were relegated but was still one the club’s best players.

Following a long period of discussions, he thought a new deal had been all but agreed a year ago, during the reign of Matt Taylor, only to have his hopes dashed.

He spoke to the Advertiser in the final few days of last season and this is the first time what he had to say then has been made public.

“That’s nice but I won’t hold my breath,” he said about the prospect of being offered fresh terms. “I was really disappointed with what happened last summer when I thought the contract was really close and then it kind of came off the table.

“I just carried on doing the best I could in really difficult circumstances. I never shied away from the challenge and I'm proud of that.

“Hopefully we will have conversations in the summer and we can make more progress than last time around.

“The new manager is definitely a character. He has come in and put his own stamp on things straight away. He will definitely sort things out going forward.”

Odoffin, 26, joined around the same time as Rathbone and has become a regular in the side, either in midfield or on central defence. He has racked up 88 appearances while Rathbone's tally is 138.

In both cases, Rotherham will have to consider selling this summer if new deals can't be struck.

Meanwhile, Rotherham are set to come up against a familiar face when Huddersfield Town are the visitors to New York on August 31.

The Terriers have just signed former Rotherham winger Mickel Miller on a two-year deal.

The game has been selected for Sky TV coverage and will now kick off at 12.30pm.

The Millers have been drawn at home to League Two Crewe Alexandra in the first round of the Carabao Cup, with the tie scheduled for Tuesday August 13.

They have finalised their Bristol Street Motors Trophy schedule after Newcastle Under-21s were added to their northern group that already contained Bradford City and Mansfield Town.