KEY man Lee Peltier's participation in Rotherham United's Sunday showdown with derby rivals Sheffield Wednesday is hanging in the balance.

Lee Peltier celebrates after scoring for Rotherham United against Coventry City at AESSEAL New York Stadium. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The right-back who has been covering so admirably at the heart of the backline during the club's injury crisis had to go off late on after scoring in Wednesday night's 2-0 Championship home triumph over Coventry City.

The club have yet to determine whether the issue was cramp or something more serious and a training session tomorrow is set to decide the 36-year-old's fate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We're not too sure as yet," said manager Matt Taylor this afternoon when asked about the Liverpudlian's availability for the 1pm kick-off at Hillsborough.

Peltier was at Rotherham's Roundwood base this morning but took part in no serious work.

"He's been 'off feet' today," Taylor said. "There's still a bit of soreness in there. There can be soreness caused by cramp and muscle tightness and then there's soreness from strains and tears. We hope it's the former.

"We'll know tomorrow when he gets out on the grass and he starts moving."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Millers head to S6 seeking their third successive win on Owls soil and it will be a huge boost for them if Peltier's name is on the team sheet.

"He's an important player for us," Taylor acknowledged.

Other members of the squad are also being checked out after their exertions against Coventry and the manager is hoping the lure of the derby and the fillip of three points two days ago will see them declared fit.

"One or two are being assessed," he said. "A win makes you feel better about yourself. I'm sure a goal and a clean sheet has made Pelts feel better about himself!"

Definitely out of contention are centre-half Grant Hall (hip) and midfielder Jamie Lindsay (achilles) who are back on the Roundwood grass but not yet ready to play.