The latest on Lee Peltier as Rotherham United defender battles to make Sheffield Wednesday derby
The right-back who has been covering so admirably at the heart of the backline during the club's injury crisis had to go off late on after scoring in Wednesday night's 2-0 Championship home triumph over Coventry City.
The club have yet to determine whether the issue was cramp or something more serious and a training session tomorrow is set to decide the 36-year-old's fate.
"We're not too sure as yet," said manager Matt Taylor this afternoon when asked about the Liverpudlian's availability for the 1pm kick-off at Hillsborough.
Peltier was at Rotherham's Roundwood base this morning but took part in no serious work.
"He's been 'off feet' today," Taylor said. "There's still a bit of soreness in there. There can be soreness caused by cramp and muscle tightness and then there's soreness from strains and tears. We hope it's the former.
"We'll know tomorrow when he gets out on the grass and he starts moving."
The Millers head to S6 seeking their third successive win on Owls soil and it will be a huge boost for them if Peltier's name is on the team sheet.
"He's an important player for us," Taylor acknowledged.
Other members of the squad are also being checked out after their exertions against Coventry and the manager is hoping the lure of the derby and the fillip of three points two days ago will see them declared fit.
"One or two are being assessed," he said. "A win makes you feel better about yourself. I'm sure a goal and a clean sheet has made Pelts feel better about himself!"
Definitely out of contention are centre-half Grant Hall (hip) and midfielder Jamie Lindsay (achilles) who are back on the Roundwood grass but not yet ready to play.
Central defenders Cameron Humphreys and Tyler Blackett, attacker Andre Green and winger Shane Ferguson have all had surgery and are long-term absentees.