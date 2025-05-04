Cameron Humphreys celebrates his goal for Rotherham United against Peterborough United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

TO the jaunty soundtrack of Millermen, Rotherham United bade farewell to their League One campaign.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boss Matt Hamshaw had appealed for fans to stay behind for a lap of appreciation and many had heeded his plea.

AESSEAL New York Stadium was an uplifting place as players and supporters came together at the end of a season that had delivered disappointment and discord but ended in hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The after-match occasion was all about what had happened in the last eight matches under new management, not what had gone before in the previous 38 under the regime of old.

Owen Jenkinson and the Rotherham United squad at the end. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The lyrics bouncing around the home of the Millers were a portent for just how united Rotherham might be next term.

“In red and white we'll stand and fight.”

Former coach and boyhood fan Hamshaw, who'd walked around the pitch with his two daughters and niece, said: “You should treasure moments like that.

“I didn't want it to be seen as a ‘celebrating the season’ kind of thing. I wanted to personally thank the fans from the bottom of my heart for the way they've taken me back after I've not been here for a while.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know what this club means to people, I know what it means to myself. The win put smiles on people's faces. There's a feel-good factor around going away for the summer. That's really, really important for me.”

Eight games, four victories, two draws, 14 points, play-off form.

Last-day Saturday brought the fourth of those triumphs, but the contest with Peterborough United didn't begin at all well.

Only 29 seconds were on the clock when Posh’s Abraham Odoh made inroads from the left and, without a marker in sight, stroked a simple, low shot into the far corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The defending wasn't good enough,” Hamshaw said. “We let people get at us and come inside. We'd spoken about that beforehand.

“We thought that Peterborough might play inverted wingers and they did. You can't go a goal down in the first minute without laying a glove on the opposition.

“I was the angriest I have been for the first 20/25 minutes. I kind of let myself off the leash at half-time.”

Then came the significant bit: “We reacted really well to it, to be honest. Second half, for half an hour, is how a Rotherham United team should look.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eighteenth-placed Posh followed up Odoh's strike by obliging Dillon Phillips to save sharply from Tayo Edun and Gustav Lindgren but the Millers, five spots higher than the visitors, had started to find their stride and, after a wasteful miss from Mallik Wilks, they restored parity in the 36th minute.

Wilks' header sent Louie Sibley running in to crash an 18-yard volley over the line via the underside of the bar.

Sam Nombe forced the ball further into the net on the follow-up just to make sure and it was a good job he did as referee Michael Barlow had missed the original ‘goal’.

After the break, until they tired in the final stages, the home side were irresistible, a riot of promise and possibilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilks was sent clattering to the ground only for no spot-kick to be awarded, but Hamshaw's team were cutting through the opposition at will and wouldn't be denied.

In the 66th minute, a corner, and the Millers are a different proposition on those nowadays.

Powell sent in a pinpoint delivery and Cameron Humphreys was sprung free by a well-worked routine to head the winner in front of the North Stand.

“That's the Rotherham way, isn't it?” Hamshaw grinned. “A goal from a set-piece and a 2-1 victory. This club has been built on that a bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's been nice that since I came in we've been scoring from set-plays. There are other areas that we need to work on. The quick fixes were the set-pieces and we've been excellent on them.

“You felt it in the stadium. Once we got stuck in and won our tackles and got tight to people, the fans got behind the team

“The second half was really pleasing. It's been a bit of a common thread: we ran out of a bit of energy in the last 15 minutes. We could have won by a lot more. However, we could have been two or three down in that first 25 minutes.

“Dillon's made a couple of big saves. He'll probably admit it himself, he's had a bit of a tough time recently. At the crucial times today, he was big for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for ref Barlow's Sibley blind spot ... “I think there were a few decisions today," the boss said. “I'll let people judge that for themselves. We were unlucky not to get a penalty for the challenge on Mallik.”

Soon after Humphreys goal, only the foot of goalkeeper Will Blackmore prevented Wilks extending the advantage with a downward header from Sibley's left-flank cross.

Edun beat Phillips but not the post with a vicious effort late on and a deserved triumph was in the bag.

Before kick-off had come the afternoon's most touching moment: a young fan battling a rare form of cancer leading the Millers on to the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“More important than anything today was Owen Jenkinson walking the team out,” Hamshaw said. “His family are amazing, they're Rotherham through and through. He's Rotherham through and through, an amazing kid. I hope we've given him and them an amazing memory.”

There was a nip to the temperature but a lovely warmth in the air during the after-match circuit of the ground as the entire Millers squad gathered with an inspiring teenager for a group photo.

Meanwhile, a certain song continued to boom around New York.

“We'll be trying for you in every game we play.”

Hamshaw raised his arms in gratitude to the crowd. Number two Andy Warrington – another with a long history at the club – did the same. The pair of them, Rotherham through and through.

Millermen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham (3-4-1-2): Dillon Phillips; Joe Rafferty, Hakeem Odoffin, Cameron Humphreys; Pelly Mpanzu (Jack Holmes 63), Liam Kelly, Joe Powell, Louie Sibley; Dan Gore (Shaun McWilliams 63); Mallik Wilks (Josh Kayode 87), Sam Nombe. Subs not used: Jake Hull, Kane Richardson, Jordan Hugill, Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Peterborough (4-2-1-3): Will Blackmore; Carl Johnston, Jadel Katongo (Joe Andrews 80), George Nevett, Harley Mills (Andre Changunda 66); Donay O'Brien-Brady, Ryan de Havilland; Chris Conn-Clarke (James Dornelly 60); Tayo Edu, Gustav Lindgren (Ricky-Jade Jones 60), Abraham Odoh. Subs not used: Jed Steer, Lucca Mendonca, Bolu Shofowoke,.

Goals: Nombe 36, Humphreys 66 (Rotherham); Odoh 1 (Peterborough)

Referee: Michael Barlow

Attendance: 9,994 (1,240)