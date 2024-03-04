Register
BREAKING

The key figures in Rotherham United’s latest accounts

​ROTHERHAM United continue to be a model of sound financial management after posting a pre-tax loss of just £1.1 million in last year's Championship survival season.
By Paul Davis
Published 4th Mar 2024, 13:46 GMT
gg
g

The figure as the Millers finished 19th to stay up at the fourth time of asking compares to an average of more than £20m among other clubs in the second tier.

Revenue rose to £15.7m, mainly through the huge jump in TV income that being promoted from League One to the Championship brings, but higher playing costs and overheads led to the £1.1m deficit.

Key numbers in the annual accounts that cover the period up to June 20 2023 include:

Most Popular

- Turnover up from £9.9m to £15.7m.

- An increase in broadcast money from £3.1m to £8.9m.

- Wages up from £6.6m to £10.3m.

- Commercial revenue up slightly to £4.2m.

The Millers' wage bill set a club record but was the lowest in the Championship among the clubs who have so far published their 2022/23 accounts. Coventry City were the next lowest at £18.5m and Norwich City topped £50m.

Rotherham's wages-to-income ratio was a prudent 66 per cent and has been below 70 pc in all but one of the last ten seasons.

The Millers spent just £200,000 on transfer fees, bringing in Cohen Bramall from Lincoln City and Peter Kioso from Luton Town, and generated £900,000, with Dan Barlaser being sold to Middlesbrough.

They received £1m in sponsorship from Stewart's ASD Lighting operation while £1.1m in rent went to another of the chairman's companies, RUFC Estates, that owns AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Season-ticket sales reached 6,711 - 455 more than in the previous year's third-tier promotion campaign - and the average New York attendance rose from 9,337 to 10,148.